Happy Birthday Joe Walsh – Giving Seger, Frey and Detroit Love

Joe Walsh has a deep connection to Detroit – beyond Bob Seger helping with Eagles tunes (and the Eagles backing vocals on songs like “Fire Lake”), Joe’s always been a fan of this city – going back to the James Gang at the Grande Ballroom (that’s another story entirely). In honor of his birthday today (Wednesday 11/20) – I thought I’d revisit a conversation we had a couple of years ago (2022) when the Eagles were touring and doing “Hotel California” in it’s entirety.

Joe Walsh – Hotel California, Seger, Glenn Frey and Detroit

Joe Walsh: We never played Hotel California till now. I mean in terms of first song on side A, last song on side B, right through it. And we really had to work to make it run smooth because we don’t, you know, I’m handed the guitar for the next song and somebody counts off. And it’s pretty profound with what we’re showing on the IMAX screen, but it really gave me goosebumps starting at the next-to-the-last song that, “Holy smokes, we really did something.” And I didn’t have that perspective until we had to perform the whole thing.

Big Jim: So is that, Joe, is that the “take you back” moment where all of a sudden you just get this wave of memories?

Joe Walsh: Yeah, yeah, I think so. We kind of relived the album, you know. Well, well, I don’t know if that’ll continue, but so far it has. In that, we didn’t realize what everybody was hearing. We were so into it from recording it and working on this part and that part and, “What about this part?” Just to digest the whole thing, uh, that really hit us after performing it.

Big Jim: And your connection here in the Motor City goes all the way back, obviously with the Grande Ballroom and the James Gang. The, uh, yeah, from five to three, you need to guess money. So you came here?

Joe Walsh: We did. And, uh, thank God we played or we’d still be there.

Big Jim: (laughing) And I gotta tell you, every time we talk to you, I mention this, but thank you. Your support of Glenn Frey Drive was a big reason it became a reality here in Glenn’s hometown of Royal Oak. And we found a video of Glenn dancing, performing when he was 16 years old. We’re pretty sure he was doing “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

Joe Walsh: Wow.

Big Jim: Yeah, he was playing like some girl’s birthday party in Birmingham, Michigan.

Joe Walsh: Wow, I need a copy of that.

Big Jim: I’ll get it to you. I’ll get it to Christian and get it to you, man. But I just wanted to say thank you again. There’s so many people listening right now, Joe, that love you and what the Eagles mean to them. Are you reminded of this every time you do a live show with the Eagles? The profound nature of the music to so many people?

Joe Walsh: Yeah, and I think I go in a lot all the time. But when we play Detroit, I just really want to represent for him, you know? Because in a way he’s still on stage with us, and Detroit has been great to me from, I don’t know what, 1970 on.

Joe Walsh: Grande Ballroom and all those guys that were up and coming—you know, Nugent and Bob Seger and MC5 and Frost—all them guys are still buddies, you know? So I have roots in Detroit, many cities like that.

Big Jim: Do people understand the connection that Bob had with you guys?

Joe Walsh: I’m not sure, really. But, you know, Bob mentored Glenn.

Big Jim: Right.

Joe Walsh: Bob told Glenn, “Hey man, you gotta write some songs.” And Bob showed him how to sit down and try to write a song and get something done. So we’re grateful about that. I tell you what—Bob Seger is a national treasure, and I hope Detroit knows that.

