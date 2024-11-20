Tom Brady Giving Detroit Lions Some Love

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

There’s never been a season like this for the Detroit Lions. They’re now favorites to win the Super Bowl and hold the best record in the NFC. Now obviously we’re a bit biased here, but how does the national media look at our beloved kitties? Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discussed them on the most recent episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast.

Tom Brady talking Detroit Lions – how good?

Tom Brady:

“Oh, we’re gonna play the run. Nope, it’s a play-action pass. Amon-Ra St. Brown is open over the middle of the field. Oh, we don’t really want to deal with that. You know, it’s like, ‘Oh, here comes David Montgomery.’ Boom! They’ve got Penei Sewell, and they’re just driving you off the line of scrimmage because you’re playing a little hesitant on the defensive line. And now Montgomery is three yards into the defense before he even gets touched.

I just think they do such a good job creating uncertainty for the defense. That’s exactly where you want to play offensively. Every offense wants to anticipate, wants to play with an attitude, and I think the Lions just do that better than anybody else.

So, barring any injuries on that team, the way they’re playing now—and if they can continue with the same work ethic and the humility to learn from mistakes—they’re going to be a really tough team to beat.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 17: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick:

“Yeah, I think that’s one of the things I really like about how the Lions have played. Coach Campbell has instilled a physical mentality there. They’re very skilled—they can pass the ball, they can run the ball.

Their offensive line? I think it’s the best in football. Starting with Sewell, but also Ragnow, and their tackles are really solid. They’re physical, and they’re tough.”

How good are the Lions on offense? Couple of stats:

Scoring Average: The Lions are averaging 33.6 points per game, ranking them first in the NFL.

2. Total Offensive Yards: They have accumulated 3,275 total offensive yards, averaging 327.5 yards per game.

3. Rushing Attack: Detroit’s rushing offense is averaging 147.3 yards per game, placing them seventh in the league.

4. Passing Efficiency: Quarterback Jared Goff has achieved a passer rating of 108.1, ranking him among the top quarterbacks this season.

5. Red Zone Success: The Lions have a red zone touchdown rate of 63.9%, ranking them fifth in the NFL.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 20: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Loving The Detroit Lions

It’s wild to see this attention on our team – but well deserved. People in North Carolina are even working the Detroit Lions into their wedding vows (no really). Super Bowl? WHY NOT! Let’s enjoy the ride.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.