White Claw And Screamin Scott’s Million Dollar Idea

Santa Claws? What do you think?

Hey, White Claw beverage makers. This is an open letter about an idea that could make you millions.

When it comes to quick, easy money-making ideas, I consider myself a modern-day Ralf Kramden. They don’t always work, but they sound incredible to me.

For Those Who Don’t Know What A White Claw Is?

White Claw beverage is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free malted alcohol base, and fruit flavor. The alcohol base (termed “beer base” in customs rulings) is composed of 51% sugar, smaller amounts of yeast and nutrients, water, and trace amounts of “malted gluten-free grains.” Some call it a Hard Seltzer.

Launched in 2016, the 100-calorie, two-carbohydrate, five percent ABV fizzy treat now accounts for over half of the hard seltzer market share. Analysts expect hard seltzer to become a $30 million market by 2025, with White Claw remaining the top seller.

Who Makes White Claw?

White Claw is produced by Mark Anthony Brands, a Mark Anthony Group of Companies division that includes Mark Anthony Brewery and Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits.

Although he is not named after the famed singer, this Mark Anthony should still ring a bell: It’s the same company that produces Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cayman Jack, and MXD Cocktail Co.

What Is Screamin’ Scott’s Million Dollar Idea?

Candy canes are a favorite treat at Christmas time.

For those who love to celebrate the Holidays, Thanksgiving & Christmas, my idea would be seasonal and make the beverage only available at the end of the year months of November and December.

My Idea would be a Peppermint version of White Claw to focus on the upcoming Holidays and call it.

” SANTA CLAWS,”

Donielle Flynn Screamin Scott’s Million Dollar Idea

I’ve had the idea for years and even phoned the company many times, only to be hung up. It was probably some young intern who thought it was a crank call. But I am dead serious about thinking it is a great idea.

Now, watch. Years from now, we will be walking down the beverage aisle at a local grocery store, and one day, it will be right on the shelf in a bright holiday package.

Thanksgiving Musical Menu To Get Ready For The Holiday

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.