Dan Miller Responds To “Civilian” Comment About Jared Goff

Earlier this week Nick Wright stated that the Detroit Lions won’t win a Super Bowl with “civilian” quarterback Jared Goff at the helm. Naturally we all took offense (has he NOT read his stat line this year?). We had Dan Miller from Fox 2 on the show Friday morning and asked for his thoughts.

What did Dan Miller say about Nick Wright’s “civilian” comment?

Dan Miller: Listen, I don’t think there’s much fluctuation in Jared Goff. I think he is a guy who just—it’s like coach says, when times get toughest, his heart rate goes down. And I think he’s heard a lot of things that people have said about him, in particular early on when people said he was a bridge quarterback and he was just here to leave and got replaced. And I think that fired him up. I mean, you know, things didn’t end well in LA, but he still had a pretty significant resume.

But, you know, look, respectfully for Nick, I mean, I don’t know how you can look at what Jared has done this year—setting records, doing things no quarterback in the history of the league has done—and call him a civilian quarterback. Not that I even know what that means, but none of us understand that.

If you can’t respect Jared for what he’s done this year—the records that he set, the numbers that he has put up—I mean, you can say, “Okay, you’re a byproduct of the offense,” but a lot of other quarterbacks haven’t thrown for 85% five times. You haven’t put up the 140-plus quarterback rating the number of times that Jared has.

I mean, he is literally doing things that no quarterback in the history—name anyone—no quarterback in the history of the league has done. Now, look, ultimately, you have to win. Ultimately, it’s about winning a Super Bowl. But this team’s also sitting at 9-1. They’ve won eight in a row. So I think it’s—I don’t know. I just think the timing on it is a little silly.

Sometimes you’ve got to get past the idea of who Jared was when he left LA and look at who he is when he’s in Detroit.

