White Castle Stuffing Recipe AND Coney Dog Stuffing?
Back in the 1990’s someone started making White Castle stuffing as a tribute to their favorite sliders. Was it a joke at first, or was there serious love behind it? We’ll never know for sure…but we do know it’s just awesome (trust me on this one).
Making White Castle Stuffing – The Recipe
Ingredients:
– 10 White Castle sliders (without pickles)
- 1½ cups diced celery
- 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme
- 1½ teaspoons ground sage
- ¾ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- ¼ cup chicken broth
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Sliders: Tear the sliders into small pieces and place them in a large mixing bowl as you prepare to make white castle stuffing (I’m so formal).
2. Combine Ingredients: Add the diced celery, ground thyme, ground sage, and black pepper to the bowl. Toss to combine.
3. Add Broth: Pour in the chicken broth and mix thoroughly.
4. Stuff the Turkey: Use the mixture to stuff the cavity of your turkey just before roasting.
This recipe yields approximately 9 cups of stuffing, suitable for a 10-12 pound turkey. For optimal results, use one slider per pound of turkey, equating to about ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.
Alternatively, if you prefer to bake the white castle stuffing separately:
1. Preheat Oven: Set your oven to 350°F (175°C).
2. Prepare Baking Dish: Grease a casserole dish with butter or non-stick spray.
3. Transfer Mixture: Place the stuffing mixture into the prepared dish.
4. Bake: Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to achieve a crispy top.
This method allows you to enjoy the stuffing as a side dish without stuffing the turkey.
Okay, What If I Want To Try A Coney Dog Stuffing?
Here’s a “Detroit-style” twist on the classic White Castle stuffing by substituting Coney Dogs, one of Detroit’s most iconic dishes, for the sliders. This version captures the unique flavors of a coney dog, with chili, onions, and mustard, to create a stuffing that’s perfect for your Motor City-inspired holiday table.
Detroit-Style Coney Dog Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 8 Detroit-style coney dogs (hot dogs with chili, diced onions, and mustard)
- 6 hot dog buns, torn into small pieces
- 1½ cups diced celery
- 1½ teaspoons ground sage
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- ¾ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ cup beef broth (or more, as needed)
Instructions:
- Prepare the Coney Dogs:
- Slice the coney dogs into bite-sized pieces, keeping the chili, mustard, and onions intact. Place in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the Buns:
- Tear the hot dog buns into small pieces and add them to the bowl with the sliced coney dogs.
- Combine Ingredients:
- Mix in the diced celery, sage, ground mustard, black pepper, and garlic powder. Toss everything together to distribute the flavors.
- Add Broth:
- Pour the beef broth over the mixture to moisten. Adjust the amount based on your desired consistency.
- Bake the Stuffing:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Transfer the mixture to a greased casserole dish. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to crisp up the top.