White Castle Stuffing Recipe AND Coney Dog Stuffing?

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: White Castle employees cook their slider burgers before delivering them at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate the company's 90th anniversary with a "Castles at the Capitol" event June 14, 2011 in Washington, DC. Representatives of the Columbus, Ohio-based company hand-delivered their slider burgers to waiting congressional employees during their lunch hour. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Back in the 1990’s someone started making White Castle stuffing as a tribute to their favorite sliders. Was it a joke at first, or was there serious love behind it? We’ll never know for sure…but we do know it’s just awesome (trust me on this one).

Making White Castle Stuffing – The Recipe

Ingredients:

– 10 White Castle sliders (without pickles)

1½ cups diced celery

1¼ teaspoons ground thyme

1½ teaspoons ground sage

¾ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

¼ cup chicken broth

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Sliders: Tear the sliders into small pieces and place them in a large mixing bowl as you prepare to make white castle stuffing (I’m so formal).

2. Combine Ingredients: Add the diced celery, ground thyme, ground sage, and black pepper to the bowl. Toss to combine.

3. Add Broth: Pour in the chicken broth and mix thoroughly.

4. Stuff the Turkey: Use the mixture to stuff the cavity of your turkey just before roasting.

This recipe yields approximately 9 cups of stuffing, suitable for a 10-12 pound turkey. For optimal results, use one slider per pound of turkey, equating to about ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.

Scott Randall The sure to be a hit White Castle Stuffing that is easy to make

Alternatively, if you prefer to bake the white castle stuffing separately:

1. Preheat Oven: Set your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. Prepare Baking Dish: Grease a casserole dish with butter or non-stick spray.

3. Transfer Mixture: Place the stuffing mixture into the prepared dish.

4. Bake: Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to achieve a crispy top.

This method allows you to enjoy the stuffing as a side dish without stuffing the turkey.

Okay, What If I Want To Try A Coney Dog Stuffing?

WCSX scott randall

Here’s a “Detroit-style” twist on the classic White Castle stuffing by substituting Coney Dogs, one of Detroit’s most iconic dishes, for the sliders. This version captures the unique flavors of a coney dog, with chili, onions, and mustard, to create a stuffing that’s perfect for your Motor City-inspired holiday table.

Detroit-Style Coney Dog Stuffing

Ingredients:

8 Detroit-style coney dogs (hot dogs with chili, diced onions, and mustard)

6 hot dog buns, torn into small pieces

1½ cups diced celery

1½ teaspoons ground sage

1 teaspoon ground mustard

¾ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup beef broth (or more, as needed)

Instructions:

Prepare the Coney Dogs:

Slice the coney dogs into bite-sized pieces, keeping the chili, mustard, and onions intact. Place in a large mixing bowl. Add the Buns:

Tear the hot dog buns into small pieces and add them to the bowl with the sliced coney dogs. Combine Ingredients:

Mix in the diced celery, sage, ground mustard, black pepper, and garlic powder. Toss everything together to distribute the flavors. Add Broth:

Pour the beef broth over the mixture to moisten. Adjust the amount based on your desired consistency. Bake the Stuffing:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Transfer the mixture to a greased casserole dish. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to crisp up the top.

The Best White Castle Stuffing Recipe This White Castle Stuffing Recipe is made with iconic White Castle hamburgers and puts a twist on a popular traditional side dish.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.