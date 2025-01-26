Noaa Weather Predicts A Fabulous February In Metro Detroit

NOAA painted a wild weather picture for Michigan in February. And if you think it’s good news, let us know. We hope you are correct.

The extended weather data shows a different weather pattern in February compared to what we had in January.

Winter Is Not Over Just Yet

Michigan is not ready to break from Winter weather, but February is forecasted to be warmer. As we near the end of this month, an upper-air pattern change looks to be coming. Obviously, right now, we are in the grips of an upper-air flow straight out of the north. A 20-degree day is a nice change. We genuinely have air that moved here from the Arctic region.

The forecasts for the upper-air flow from now to the start of February. In the estimates, computer models are saying a colder-than-normal upper-air pattern. The most significant change doesn’t occur until the first few days of February.

It shows that precipitation is expected to be above normal from February through March. It’s worth noting that this includes rain, snow, and everything in between. In terms of snowfall, we usually pick up 14″ of snow in January, 12.5″ in February and 6.2″ in March.

Forecast Could Backfire On Us All?

It might be a little bit warmer, but that also could mean lots of heavy, thick snowfall at times. I’m not talking about the Blizzard of 78′ Storms, just with more moisture. Sometimes, it equals heavier downfall.

Who Are The Happy People In This Forecast?

Michigan is the Winter Wonderland, and this is excellent news for the upcoming Winter Blast Festival in Royal Oak.

The Royal Oak Winter Blast is a free, weekend-long festival in downtown Royal Oak, Michigan, that has a bunch of Winter activities, live music, food trucks, free ice skating, ice sculptures, a medieval village, a zip line, food trucks, kids adventure zone, ninja ropes course adventure, free family activities and more. Admission is FREE!

The Michigan Ski Resorts have to be happy. Many have endured hardships with mild Michigan Winters in the past few years. Personally, I do not ski or snowboard anymore due to insurance issues, but I still love to sled a hill or two when the weather temps don’t freeze me out of fun.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.