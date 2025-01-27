David Lee Roth Is Coming Out Of Retirement With Members Of Ratt

David Lee Roth (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Members of Ratt will reunite and David Lee Roth will emerge from retirement to headline this year’s M3 festival. May 2-4th.

Roth will headline the festival on Saturday, May 3. Diamond Dave’s first official show he has played in over five years, as his last performance was opening for Kiss in 2020,

David Lee Roth was due to launch a farewell residency in Las Vegas in early 2022 but instead announced his retirement from the road when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, adding, “It’s not about me anymore.”

Dave has posted numerous new songs and re-recorded covers of Van Halen tracks on his YouTube page and On The Roth Show

https://www.youtube.com/embed/nYFWKJavE-A

Ratt Band Members Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Ready to Ratt and Roll

Stephen Pearcy took to social media to rally the troops. “Never say never, right? There was no question when the idea of doing something with Warren was brought up again. It wasn’t even a thought; it’s time, let’s do this.

It’s only appropriate that the first show in years be at M3 2025. It’s a great event. You’re getting all the Ratt hits and more; let the ‘Invasion Celebration’ begin.”

M3 Really Has A Resume Of Great Artists Playing

Ace Frehley, Warrant, Great White, Lita Ford and Vixen, Sebastian Bach

Vixen features hometown drum pounder Michigan’s Roxy Petrucci and Bassist Share Ross (Pedersen). Vocalist Janet Gardner.

scott randall wcsx Roxy Petrucci of Vixen

What Is The M3 Festival?

The M3 Rock Festival is a multi-day music festival celebrating the 1980s glam metal era. The festival features heavy, hair, and metal glam bands and occurs at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, May 2nd – 4th.

Someone Else Is Bach

Ken Settle Skid Row–Sebastian Bach at Pine Knob photo Ken Settle

Sebastian Bach kicks off the three-day event with Snake Oil on Friday. Child Within the Man is Bach’s fifth studio album and his first solo record in a decade. He says it’s his favorite solo album to date. The album includes the song “What Do I Got to Lose?” which Bach co-wrote with Myles Kennedy.

2024 marked the 35th anniversary of Skid Row’s self-titled debut

