Using a Leaf Blower on Snow – Genius or No

You can do it, obviously... but should you do it? Whether or not for use a leaf blower on snow.

Recently, we got some snow. It’s Michigan… it’s expected. It’s been very cold so the snow is light. My spouse, Frank, was very proud of himself for using the the leaf blower on snow. He said it easily cleared the sidewalk which was his main concern.

No Laughing Matter

I found this idea hilarious at first. I was surprised because he grew up in Philly. Philly gets plenty of snow. Why would using the leaf blower on snow be an option for him? Since I was laughing he asked me, “What’s wrong with using the leaf blower on snow?” I have to admit, I did not have a good answer.

Even though I had no reason for why it was a ridiculous idea, my main hope was that the neighbors hadn’t seen him. I kid you not. I was worried the neighbors would think we were total snow-noobs if they saw Frank out blowing the snow around with a leaf blower.

Can You Use a Leaf Blower on Snow?

I didn’t know so I googled it. It turns out that a lot of people have use their leaf blower on light snow. I even found a guy who explains why you CAN do it… but it’s not a good idea.

According to the FIX.com video, the drastic difference in temperature while operating, it can cause compression issues and gas leaks on traditional leaf blowers. They said for chargeable blowers, you’re asking for water in the engine.

I wanted to know if people around our area were using the leaf blower on snow so I asked on the Big Jim’s House Facebook page.

Have you ever used your leaf blower on snow? Is it a good idea? #snow #leafblower | Big Jim's House Have you ever used your leaf blower on snow? Is it a good idea? #snow #leafblower.

That conversation is evolving. Click on the pic above if you would like to join the conversation. I’d love to know your answer to the question, “Have you ever used a leaf blower on snow?”

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.