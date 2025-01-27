This Day in Rock History: January 27

Let’s dive into some interesting trivia from Jan. 27 in rock history, including breakthrough hits, industry milestones, cultural happenings, notable recordings and performances, and challenges and changes affecting your favorite music genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Jan. 27, these are some of the hits and music milestones you may or may not remember from years past:

1956 : Elvis Presley released his first hit single, “Heartbreak Hotel,” the top-selling single for that year. The song helped launch his career and has been performed by many great artists since.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Check out these notable recordings and performances that made history on Jan. 27:

1980 : AC/DC played their last show with singer Bon Scott at Gaumont Theater in Southampton. Bon Scott would later pass away a few weeks later on February 19th.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These Jan. 27 changes and challenges have affected rock music as an industry:

1944 : Nick Mason, a member of Pink Floyd, was born. He’d become the only band member to play on every album. He later formed a new band in 2018 that performed Pink Floyd’s music.

: Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne were credited with writing on Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me.” Due to similarities to Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Petty’s publisher approached Smith. They settled out of court. 2023: Drummer Floyd Sneed of Three Dog Night passed away at the age of 80. The rock band had three No. 1 hits between 1969 and 1975.