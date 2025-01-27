Valentine’s Day Vacation Ideas for Michiganders Looking for Warmth

Getty Images / Larry Dignan

Whether or not it’s Valentine’s Day or a special anniversary, it’s just a nice feeling to get away with your sweetheart and enjoy some romance on a vacation. Maybe you have kids and need some “me time” for a few days, or maybe you’ve been busy with work and haven’t been able to make much time for each other. Whatever the motivation, America has plenty of romantic cities just waiting for you and your sweetheart to visit. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day trip that gets you away from the snow and cold, then look no further.

The Most Romantic City in the U.S., Perfect for Valentine’s Day

The travel experts at U.S. News and World Report have put together a tally of the most romantic places in the country to visit for a loving trip. They note that sometimes, you just have to escape with your lover and enjoy something new and exciting together. While Europe is often considered a very romantic destination, it’s nice to know that you don’t have to go to Europe for a romantic getaway. You can find one in the U.S.

Let’s look at the most romantic city in the country. According to U.S. News, it’s Kaua’i in Hawaii. That totally makes sense, because Hawaii is such a popular honeymoon getaway and filled with beautiful, magical beaches and scenery. U.S. News notes that the city offers “many distinct ways for both thrill-seeking and sun-worshipping couples to up the romance factor,” including lounging “on secluded beaches,” relaxing “in a private luxury villa” or going “on a kayaking adventure along the picture-perfect Nāpali Coast.” If you’re never been to Hawaii and are looking for a warm-weather, romantic getaway, maybe now is your chance. I’ve never been there, but I know plenty of people who have, and they can’t say enough about the beauty and pristine nature of the island. So, this spot is good for Valentine’s Day or another time.

The No. 2 city is also in Hawaii, and that’s Lanai. If you want some real alone time with your significant other, this remote island offers lots of peace and quiet. Coming in at No. 3 is Napa Valley in California. None of the spots highlighted were in Michigan, probably because we’re so cold, but for a romantic trip close to home, try Mackinac Island, when the weather is warmer, of course. Mackinac Island and the Grand Hotel are often considered some of the most romantic trips in the state. Contact me with your favorite romantic getaways.

