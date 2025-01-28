Dunkin’ Brings Back Valentine’s Day Menu with Two Heart-Shaped Doughnuts

Starting tomorrow (January 29, 2025), doughnut lovers can get their hands on heart-shaped treats at Dunkin’ locations across the country. The chain’s Valentine’s Day lineup features these goodies along with new merchandise for the love-filled holiday.

For chocolate fans, there’s the Brownie Batter doughnut, packed with chocolate buttercream filling inside its heart-shaped shell. The chocolate-frosted top comes decorated with pink and white sprinkles. Meanwhile, the Cupid’s Choice features creamy Bavarian Cream filling topped with sweet strawberry-flavored pink frosting.

Throughout the season, pink, white, and red heart decorations will pop up on regular doughnuts and their mini Munchkins. Coffee drinkers can still enjoy the popular Iced Lava Cake Signature Latte, which stays on the menu.

To spice up the release, Dunkin’ partnered with New York City designer Corey Paige Designs. Their special collection drops online January 29 at 9 a.m. ET.

Ready to show your Dunkin’ spirit? You can choose from four items: $45 crewneck sweatshirts, $25 hats, $16 socks, or heart-shaped tote bags for $25.

This holiday merch release follows similar successful launches, including their 2021 wedding collection that customers couldn’t wait to grab.

While the 2025 menu brings back fan favorites, regular customers might notice the Pink Velvet Macchiato isn’t part of this year’s Valentine’s offerings.

