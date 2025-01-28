Punxsutawney Phil If You Believe Him You Are Intitled To Compensation

(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Punxsutawney Phil is gearing up to make another prediction on either six more weeks of Winter or an early Spring. It all comes down to whether he sees his shadow or not.

No Shadow: Early spring weather is right around the corner, and we can expect warm temperatures in the coming weeks.

Shadow: They will retreat and have six more weeks of wintry weather.

Jeff Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, Jeff Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images

What Day Is Groundhog Day In 2025?

Groundhog Day is Monday, Feb. 2.

The party that is Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania goes on for days, with the forecast at sunrise early in the morning

How Accurate Is Phil The Groundhog?

Like some weather forecasters, Phil keeps their jobs even if he’s only correct 39% of the time.

Over many years, the threats of harm kept building up on social media, and this year’s forecast is no different.

Does Phil Have A Security Protection?

The Groundhog Keepers, Punxsutawney Phil’s protectors, were busy making Groundhog Day preparations Thursday. The Inner Circle are Punxsutawney Phil’s keepers, they care for him and support him as he travels for public engagements, including Groundhog’s Day.

Michigan Has Its Own Forecaster

Move over Phil, Michigan relies on someone considered by most as a smarter alternative to the Groundhog.

Michigan has “Woody The Woodchuck,”

Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, can be found on February 2nd at the Howell Nature Center. He began forecasting in 1999 and has a 67% accuracy rate. Making him King Chuck!

Is Woody The Woodchuck Event Open To The Public?

Yes, it is open to the public. The wildlife staff will offer complimentary continental breakfast at the Pineview Lodge, starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by games and information, and then the all-important prediction.

The Other Weather Prediction Animal Specialists

Punxsutawney Phil Woody The Woodchuck Jimmy The Groundhog in Wisconsin Oregon’s Fufu the Hedgehog Florida’s burrowing owl North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny the squirrel New York’s Clucksatawney Henrietta the chicken Connecticut’s Scramble the Duck Texas’ Bee Cave Bob the Armadillo Oregon’s Stumptown Fil the Beaver ( sure, there is a joke in here somewhere)

NOAA in Michigan Says A Warmer February Instore



Unfiltered Parent Reactions to 'Snow Days' and 'Weather Days' Snow days or lately, “weather days,” spark much joy for some parents, but they create chaos for others. Recently, parents have been forced to scramble and shift their schedules as weather conditions prompted schools to shut down. In many households, some parents have to adjust their schedules by dropping their kids off at a babysitter, moving their work-from-home space, making the tough decision to call off work, or even resorting to taking their kids to work with them. From understanding parents to frustrated, stressed parents. For many parents, this can become frustrating, especially when school is canceled multiple days in a row. In the past few weeks in Michigan, hundreds of schools have canceled classes because of snow, freezing rain, and lousy road conditions. Many school districts in Michigan have already had three snow days within ten days. Bridge Michigan reported that Michigan allows school districts to take up to six days off for inclement weather and other emergencies. They also note that a district can ask the state for waivers for more days. Recently, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other Philly city officials declared a Mayor Parker with city and labor leaders received a weather briefing after holding a press conference this evening. National Weather Service forecasts 5-6” of snowfall possible. The City declared a Snow Emergency in effect at 7am Friday to enable Streets Dept to clear roads (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nKhkOpGtOA — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 19, 2024 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1748151913592283462%7Ctwgr%5Eb8dee78909a546b9e37d7eefa583702071f9594f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbsnews.com%2Fphiladelphia%2Fnews%2Fphiladelphia-under-snow-emergency-district-schools-closed-friday%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Snow Emergency on Friday, Jan 19. The School District of Philadelphia was ultimately closed that Friday due to the hazardous weather. This was also the case for Pennsylvania’s neighboring state, New Jersey. Safety is the priority. Student and faculty safety is the reason why many schools declare snow days or weather days. Typically, the decision to cancel school is made in collaboration with the school district superintendent and transportation director for the school district. Some officials even do their own research by getting in their cars and driving on the roads to get a better feel for the conditions. Once they determine how the conditions are based on their own findings or research through platforms such as the National Weather Service, parents are alerted. They can be alerted through different avenues such as text messages, automated phone calls, the official school site, posts on social media, and multiple news outlets. And, of course, parents are going to “alert” all of their friends and family via their social media feeds about how they feel about school cancellations.











Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.