Punxsutawney Phil If You Believe Him You Are Intitled To Compensation

Punxsutawney Phil is gearing up to make another prediction on either six more weeks of Winter or an early Spring. It all comes down to whether he sees his shadow or not.
No Shadow: Early spring weather is right around the corner, and we can expect warm temperatures in the coming weeks.
Shadow: They will retreat and have six more weeks of wintry weather.
What Day Is Groundhog Day In 2025?
Groundhog Day is Monday, Feb. 2.
The party that is Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania goes on for days, with the forecast at sunrise early in the morning
How Accurate Is Phil The Groundhog?
Like some weather forecasters, Phil keeps their jobs even if he’s only correct 39% of the time.
Over many years, the threats of harm kept building up on social media, and this year’s forecast is no different.
Does Phil Have A Security Protection?
The Groundhog Keepers, Punxsutawney Phil’s protectors, were busy making Groundhog Day preparations Thursday. The Inner Circle are Punxsutawney Phil’s keepers, they care for him and support him as he travels for public engagements, including Groundhog’s Day.
Michigan Has Its Own Forecaster
Move over Phil, Michigan relies on someone considered by most as a smarter alternative to the Groundhog.
Michigan has “Woody The Woodchuck,”
Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, can be found on February 2nd at the Howell Nature Center. He began forecasting in 1999 and has a 67% accuracy rate. Making him King Chuck!
Is Woody The Woodchuck Event Open To The Public?
Yes, it is open to the public. The wildlife staff will offer complimentary continental breakfast at the Pineview Lodge, starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by games and information, and then the all-important prediction.
The Other Weather Prediction Animal Specialists
Punxsutawney Phil
Woody The Woodchuck
Jimmy The Groundhog in Wisconsin
Oregon’s Fufu the Hedgehog
Florida’s burrowing owl
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny the squirrel
New York’s Clucksatawney Henrietta the chicken
Connecticut’s Scramble the Duck
Texas’ Bee Cave Bob the Armadillo
Oregon’s Stumptown Fil the Beaver ( sure, there is a joke in here somewhere)
NOAA in Michigan Says A Warmer February Instore
