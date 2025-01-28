Stevie Nicks Speaks on Dream Collaboration with The Chicks’ Natalie Maines

Over her five-decades-long music career with Fleetwood Mac and her solo venture, Stevie Nicks recalls her dream collaboration with The Chicks’ Natalie Maines. The two singers first worked together in 2002 when The Chicks covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

After abandoning her plans to become a teacher, Nicks’ musical journey emerged in 1972 with Lindsey Buckingham and their duo, Buckingham Nicks. The band signed to Polydor Records, but their debut album flopped.

Fortunately, a phone call from drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1974 changed her career trajectory after he asked her and Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Nicks became an essential figure in the band, making contributions that catapulted them to commercial success with their monumental album Rumours.

Fleetwood Mac hit it big when their album Rumours grabbed the 1978 Grammy for Album of the Year. This win shot the band to superstardom, allowing Nicks to collaborate with various artists from different genres.

Of all the collaborations, Nicks states that working with Maines is a cherished memory because of her deep admiration for the singer. Nicks’ said she would jump at the chance to join their band if they asked.

The Chicks’ 2002 take on “Landslide” became a two-time platinum success, proving how Nicks’ songs reach beyond genre lines with music made from the heart. Her emotional connection to the song and its ability to evolve across generations tie into her collaboration experience with Maines.

When interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about the collab, Nicks expressed her love of singing with Maines, stating she was “my favorite person to sing with, ever.”