First Date Don’t – The Cannibalism Connection

What would you consider a “first date don’t?” Don’t talk about your ex? No politics? No work talk? This woman had a first date where those were the least of her worries. Big Jim’s House has audio of a woman who had a first (and last) date she will never forget.

First Date Don’t – Don’t Be Creepy AF

Here’s the gist of the lady’s story in her own words (above podcast has full audio)

“We went to this like restaurant and everything was fine. Like it was normal. The date was kind of awkward, but like it wasn’t too bad. And then he was like, we should go somewhere else, you know, where we can walk around. And I was like, ‘okay, I know a spot.’ So we go to this place and he parks.

“I try to open the door. He locks the car. And I was like, what are you doing? He’s like, ‘No, no, we can just chill in the car. It’s fine. It’s fine.’ He grabs my hand. He goes, ‘You know, I see a future with you.'”

The conversation continues…

“And he’s like, ‘Let’s play a game. I want to get to know you better.’ You want to know what his first question was? Here it comes… ‘Would you ever eat someone?’

“I was like, ‘Would you?’ He looks me in my eye and goes, ‘I already have.’ Then he starts busting out laughing. He’s like, ‘No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding.’ I literally texted my friend. I was like, ‘Please call me and pretend that you’re my mom and tell me to come home now.'”

Has this Ever Happened Before? Sadly, Yes.

Jenny-Jenny of Big Jim’s House told of her friend’s experience involving this same first date don’t. Jenny-Jenny talked about her friend, “She met this guy and they were at her apartment too. He did a joke about cannibalism too or like killing her. It was like something about killing her. And she was so freaked out. She never hit him up again.”

If you’re nervous that’s OK, but for the love of all things holy, don’t bring up any form of murder or eating people on a first date. Talk about your love of animals or something.

What Are Good Questions For a First Date?

1. What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

2. What type of music are you into?

3. What was the best vacation you ever took and why?

4. What was the last TV show you binge-watched?

5. Are you into podcasts or do you only listen to music?

Womenshealthmag.com has a list of over 100 questions (including the above five questions).

It Could Have Been Worse

While trying to find video of this woman and her story, I ran into some awful tales.

Reddit has a story about a woman who found out that her Tinder date fed her human flesh, so that’s horrible.

TikTok has an entire section named “I Survived a Date With a Cannibal.” And then there’s this lady’s story…

I am giving up. I’m worried about any future content popping up as a result of my searches. WTH, people! Back in my day, we just went to the bar and occasionally hooked up. This is horrifying. The ultimate first date don’t… don’t be a serial killer. That’s where standards are these days. Cool.

