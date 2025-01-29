Monroe County Bar Gets to Be In A Super Commercial

Carleton-Hotel-Bar

Getty Images

A Monroe County Bar will be in the spotlight to millions of people watching that Big Game on February 2nd in a cameo during a Budweiser commercial.

The town of Carlton, Michigan, has had a bar since 1872: The Carlton Hotel Saloon.

The small town of Carlton with a population of less than 3,000 people. In less than two weeks, the small downtown of Carleton and the soon-to-be-famous Carleton Hotel Bar will be seen by more than 120 million people.

Kris Randall WCSX

Folks Are Excited For Their Moment Of Fame

“This is so cool! I used to play pool there all the time.” said former Carlton resident Kris La Nette Evans.

Regulars at the Carleton Hotel Bar were amazed to see an aerial shot of their local watering hole featured in Budweiser’s commercial for Super Bowl 59. The one person even more shocked than they were was the bar’s owner. He says he was never contacted by Budweiser and had no idea about the commercial.

Some saloon patrons say the bar is like an older version of the TV show Cheers. With all the regulars that stop in, everyone knows your name.

Look for during the game and long after I believe attendance to the saloon will increase as everyone will want to stop in to visit the Carlton Hotel and Bar.

Featured On The Biggest Day Of The Year For TV Commercials

With the largest audience focused on watching television, it makes sense to market your company to that group. With so many companies eyeing this audience, the commercials have evolved to stick out, and some people claim they watch the game for the ads.

Screamin's Top 6 Favorite Midnight Snacks

February is National Snack Food Month, so for the rest of this month, I will focus on snacking in every way possible! Most days, I need a snack or five to make it through the day… and if I only make nutritious choices, that’s no fun. What are your favorite midnight snacks? Snacking more can have a positive on our overall health. There are times to be healthy and sometimes the bad snacks are fine if you enjoy them in moderation. Now a reminder: the choices I am about to tell you are not from a nutritional standpoint. The snacks I list are my favorites from over the years. You might agree to disagree with my choices. Others might look at and say, “Oh Yeah Baby.” Some snacks came from local establishments. Feel free to visit our local businesses. Tell them I sent you. It won’t mean anything, but it’s still fun to say, “Screamin’ Scott sent me.” The definition of a Midnight Snack is a small portion of food generally eaten around midnight. Obvious, yes? Snacks come in a variety of forms including packaged snack foods and other processed foods, as well as items made from fresh ingredients at home. Leftovers can be Midnight Snacks. See if your favorites align with my choices. Late after a night out, there is nothing like my favorite Midnight Snacks by the refrigerator light.













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.