Mt Clemens The Emerald Theater Invites You To Love Me Do This Valentine Day

Valentine With The Beatles Experience Britain's Finest

The Emerald Theater in Downtown Mt Clemens has a Valentine’s idea for Beatle fans. Britain’s Finest – The Beatles Experience is coming to town.

Britain’s Finest is your personal time machine to that moment when The Beatles’ music touched your soul. This amazing and faithful tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences nationally and internationally. They have performed at International BeatleWeek in Liverpool at the “world famous” Cavern Club and featured on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands”.

Beatles Music So Close To The Real Thing

Hear uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” “Twist And Shout,” “A Hard Days Night,” “Penny Lane,” “Sgt. Pepper’s,” “Get Back,” and “Hey Jude”.

“Relive Beatlemania!” with Britain’s Finest “The Foremost Tribute”! Let Us Introduce to You, The Act You’ve Known for All These Years John Paul George & Ringo. The Look, The Sound, The Culture, and most importantly, The ENERGY of the youth of the 1960s are all here!

Is Special Seating For The Show Available?

Admission & main level, closest seating to the stage (best in the house) – seating is unassigned. Admission & 2nd floor balcony seating. Main Floor Tables seat eight guests maximum, including admission for 8, and assigned reserved seating on the main floor. ADA Admission & special seating for guests with disabilities. The Emerald Opera box is already sold out.

The show is scheduled for Friday, February 14th, with doors at 7 pm with 8 pm showtime.

A Show With All The Peace And Love For Valentine’s Day

What a wonderful way to spend a night with someone special with all the great music you remember. With one of the World’s Greatest Tribute band playing all Beatles favorites all night long.

Ticket Info On This Show At The Emerald Theater

Emerald Theatre

31 N. Walnut St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043

Phone: (586) 630-0120

Website: https://www.theemeraldtheatre.com/

Common Valentine's Day Mistakes to Avoid

There can be a lot of pressure and expectations around Valentine’s Day. A great Valentine’s Day can be great for a relationship: if handled well, it can take a budding relationship to the next level. Or it can reignite a relationship that is years, or even decades, old. On the other hand, a poorly executed Valentine’s Day can have significant drawbacks, casting a shadow on a relationship. Failing to invest time in planning a meaningful day or falling short of expectations can lead to feelings of disappointment and resentment. Who celebrates Valentine’s Day? Driver Research reveals that Valentine’s Day is celebrated by as many as 52% of consumers. Approximately 224 million roses are grown exclusively for the holiday, and about 3 out of every 10 Americans end up accumulating credit card debt due to their Valentine’s Day spending. Valentine’s Day Mistakes Some people set unrealistic expectations for Valentine’s Day, setting themselves up for potential disappointment. But it’s important to realize the day is about celebrating love, not showing off. Another common pitfall is assuming their partners can read their minds about what they want on Valentine’s Day. It’s better to be clear about your wishes to avoid disappointments. While gifts are always appreciated, it’s important to remember that the value lies in the thought and effort behind the gift, not the price tag. Social media can exacerbate this pressure, with people flaunting extravagant gifts and experiences. Every relationship is unique, and there’s no need to compare your Valentine’s Day with others. Additionally, love shouldn’t be confined to a single day a year. Consistently expressing love and appreciation throughout the year can alleviate stress associated with Valentine’s Day. Simple, spontaneous gestures, such as leaving a heartfelt note or a surprise gift, can go a long way in making someone feel loved and appreciated. If you’ve had a not-so-great Valentine’s Day, learn from it and avoid these common mistakes next time. Take a look at some of the common Valentine’s Day mistakes to steer clear of for a smoother and more enjoyable celebration.











Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.