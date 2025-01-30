Harris Dickinson: Will The ‘Babygirl’ Star Play John Lennon?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Harris Dickinson attends the "Blitz" World Premiere during the Opening Night Gala of the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

When Harris Dickinson started acting in 2017, few could have predicted just how quickly he’d become a rising star in Hollywood. Known for his roles in The King’s Man and Beach Rats, he has a pretty impressive filmography. But after playing Nicole Kidman’s character’s boy toy in Babygirl, where he played an intern in Kidman’s company, that his fame soared to new heights, leading to a surge of attention from a demographic he wasn’t expecting.

Harris Dickinson’s Cougar Fans

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickinson shared how he’s getting attention from older women who tell him about their sexual desires. Fans have also been coming up to the actor and were requesting that he call them “baby girl,” something Dickinson said he didn’t mind, according to Extra TV. He said, “I don’t mind, actually. He added, “At first, I was like, ‘No, I will not do that for free,’” he joked.

His Humble Beginning

Dickinson recalled his self-taped audition for the 2017 movie, Beach Rats which he recorded in his mother’s bedroom. He said, “To be very upfront about it, people who are in a privileged position can approach this stuff differently. When I started working as an actor, I’d been working in a bar, I’d been picking up rubbish, working functions. And when you start getting jobs, you just work to work. It’s not until later that you have a bit more luxury to choose.”

He added that he moved with an older actor who advised him to “only do things you love.” But that bothered him. “There are so many people in the world that don’t get to do a job that they love. They just have to work. So it’s a very privileged position to say, ‘Only do things you love.’ That doesn’t apply to many people,” according to The Independent.

What’s Next For Him?

There are rumors about Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon in a group of four intertwined movied about the Beatles. To be directed by Sam Mendes, other actors supposedly cast to play the other band members include Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and either Joseph Quinn or Charlie Rowe as George Harrison.

When pressed for confirmation on whether he is set to play Lennon, Dickinson said, “Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned. Yeah, I don’tknow. It would be splendid,” according to THR, (via People).