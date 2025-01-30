Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Metallica Pay Tribute to Marianne Faithfull

Following the news of the passing of Marianne Faithfull, many took to social media to pay tribute to the British pop icon.



Among the tributes was one from Mick Jagger, who Faithfull dated from 1966 to 1970. Jagger shared a series of photos with and of Faithfull along with the caption, “I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

Keith Richards also shared a tribute to Faithfull. His tribute featured a recent photo with the singer, which was captioned, “My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I am so sad and will miss her!! Love, Keith.”

Metallica was also part of the many tributes to Faithfull, who notably provided vocals on the band’s 1997 single “The Memory Remains.” Drummer Lars Ulrich issued a statement on behalf of Metallica. Ulrich said, “Thank you, Marianne…For the good times. For your kindness. For the great stories. For your fearlessness.”



Ulrich added, “…And the biggest thank you and f-ck yeah for your incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it…and partake in the ensuing shenanigans! Rest in Peace.”

