Rolling Stones Fans Still Debating Over ‘Rock and Roll Circus’

The Rolling Stones’ Rock and Roll Circus performance footage gathered dust in storage for almost three decades. Mick Jagger’s unhappiness with how it turned out kept this one-of-a-kind performance locked away, but diehard fans disagree.

On The Rolling Stones’ subreddit, fans recalled the Rock and Roll Circus, filmed in December 1968 and released in 1993. Notable musicians, including John Lennon and Eric Clapton, endured 15 exhausting hours performing at the festival.

Since the film’s release, viewers’ opinions feel split down the middle. Some complain about audio issues and wobbly camerawork, while others love this rare look at music legends sharing the stage.

One Reddit user noted the bizarre film shoot length likely contributed to the Rolling Stones’ odd performance. They said, “I heard it dragged on in the early morning. I can understand why they didn’t release it,” according to the Cult Following.

Other fans compared this show to The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour, as both got slammed for sloppy production and loose organization but still featured iconic moments. One fan expressed, “I think it’s brilliant; I don’t think The Stones were outdone by The Who. Love it.”

This performance was especially pivotal for The Rolling Stones as it came out months before their influential album Let It Bleed and marked the last public appearance of founder Brian Jones before his departure.

To this day, The Rolling Stones’ performance at Rock and Roll Circus remains a lively topic of discussion among fans, beloved by most. The show now serves as a time capsule of rock music’s evolution. Caught between psychedelic and harder rock, it captures a crucial moment when music was shifting rapidly.