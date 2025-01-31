Netflix’s 2025 Film Slate: Sequels, Action, Rom-coms and More

Netflix is gearing up for another massive year with exciting films streaming in 2025 (likely to boost their subscriber numbers after cracking down on password sharing). From highly anticipated sequels to colorful animations, chick flicks, and thrilling action films, Netflix’s 2025 movie lineup promises something for every couch potato.

Here’s a closer look at some of the titles the streaming platform has in store for us to watch during Netflix-and-chill nights.

Netflix Films Scheduled for Release in 2025

Kinda Pregnant

From the title itself, the movie is about Amy Schumer’s character faking a pregnancy by wearing a baby bump because she’s jealous of her best friend (Yes, it’s true. That’s the premise of the movie). Even before release, the film already received backlash. An Instagram account @ectopicpregnancysupport posted a reel about the movie being “triggering and insensitive” especially when “infertility and pregnancy loss are spoken about.” A lot of women also commented that they won’t be watching the film.

La Dolce Villa

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix

Dropping on February 13 (perfect if you still don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans), La Dolce Villa stars Scott Foley who traveled to Italy to stop his daughter from buying a crumbling villa with a plan to restore it DIY style. Since it’s a rom com, not only will he rediscover his passion for cooking (Of course! What perfect place than Italy, right?), he’ll also find a new love.

The Electric State

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt (the latter wearing a questionable wig and mustache), lands on the streaming platform on March 14. The story follows how humans banished the robots to the “Electric State” after an uprising. An orphaned teenager, Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), is searching for her brother when a robot approaches her and tells her it knew where her brother was. Chris Pratt plays a soldier who helps her.

The Old Guard 2

THE OLD GUARD 2 Teaser | One Media

FINALLY! Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard’s sequel is finally (almost) here. The Old Guard 2 has landed a July 2 release date and will follow Theron’s story as an immortal mercenary.

Frankenstein

The Guillermo del Toro helmed Frankenstein is scheduled for a November release starring Oscar Isaac as the mad scientist Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his creation. Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz round out the cast.

RIP

The latest collaboration between lifelong friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, RIP doesn’t have an exact date of release yet but it’s sometime in the fall. The movie follows a team of Miami cops who discovered millions of dollars in cash in a derelict stash house.

For the complete list of every title Netflix will release this year, click here.