Tre Cool Provides Wholesome Moment at FireAid

Green Day drummer Tre Cool came through in a sweet way for a fan during FireAid, the benefit concert raising funds for those impacted by the LA wildfires.

During the concert, a Pacific Palisades resident by the name of Chad Comey spoke and talked about how he lived with his disabled parents and is their caregiver. Comey touched on the struggle of getting his parents to safety during the wildfire evacuations. While Comey and his parents survived the wildfires, their condo, which had been in the family since the 1970s, was destroyed, and they lost all of their possessions.

Among one of Comey’s prized possessions that he lost was a drumstick he caught from Cool at a Green Day show. Cool surprised Comey on stage, gave him a pair of drumsticks, along with a big ol’ hug.

You can watch this touching moment in the video below beginning at the 4:34:51 mark.

Green Day kicked off FireAid with a three-song set that included “When I Come Around,” “I’m Still Alive,” and “Last Night on Earth” with a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish.

