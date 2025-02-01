Punched a Clown in the Junk: LKDA

Tuesdays and Thursdays, Big Jim’s House plays Little Kid or Drunk Adult (LKDA). Three scenarios (like punched a clown) where the storyteller is either a little kid or a drunk adult. You’d think it would be easy, but it’s not. Here are the scenarios from this episode of Little Kid or Drunk Adult:

“I punched a clown in the *** and told him to choke on a nugget.” “I got arrested for stealing a boat.” “I pooped my pants in Walmart… and wore a towel out of the store.”

Little Kid or Drunk Adult?

Scroll down to hear the conversation and which one Doni and Jenny-Jenny chose in the episode.

SPOILERS: LKDA Answer Key

“I punched a clown in the *** and told him to choke on a nugget.”

A) “I was a little kid. I had a bit of a temper, apparently. It was at a neighbor kid’s birthday party, and the clown was doing balloon art. I wanted a pirate hat, and I guess I didn’t like how it turned out. When he handed it to me and asked if I liked it, I hauled off and punched him in the **** and told him to choke on a nugget.”

“I got arrested for stealing a boat.”

A) “I was a little kid. I took my neighbor’s rowboat out on the canal. When I returned it to the dock, my neighbor saw me running back into my house and called the cops. He had me arrested. It’s been like 20 years, and he still won’t talk to our family.”

“I pooped my pants in Walmart… and wore a towel out of the store.”

“I was a little kid. We had just gotten back from a long trip, and I really had to go to the bathroom. But my mom kept telling me, ‘Just hold it.’ I tried… I really did. Then nature took over. She was so mad, grabbed a beach towel, took me to the restroom, threw my pants and underwear out, wrapped the towel around me, and at checkout, she just handed the cashier the tag and said, ‘Please don’t ask. We need to go.’”

Doni’s Notes

I was thankful that the “punched a clown” scenario was a little kid. Either way it sucked for that clown, but better to get punched by a little kid rather than a drunk adult. I can’t even believe I’m debating punching a clown. lol Being a clown these days is a thankless job.

Getty Images Some clowns have it worse than others… This clown seems to be having a nice time at this birthday party.

2) Stolen boat… It’s been 20 years, neighbor. Maybe you let it go?

3) Pooped in Walmart… Sweetie, your mom is not winning Mother of the Year for that one.

Tune in Tuesdays and Thursdays to Big Jim’s House for Little Kid or Drunk Adult!

