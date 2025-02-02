Birthdays That Rock The Month Of February

Which rockers are celebrating Birthdays That Rock February?

February only has 28 days, but plenty of candles remain to blow out. Some of you will be celebrating with your favorite rock gods.

Which Rockers Celebrate Another Trip Around The Sun?

One has deep Detroit rock and roll roots. Another rocker had a little trouble showing up on stage on time back in the day but is better now that he is all grown up. One rocker from a power-punk trio is going to be a year older. One rocker is famous for his manhood and proud to show off his sex tape. Indeed, this will be a rocking month in February.

Happy Birthday To All Who Rock All Year Round.

Robert DeLeo

Robert Deleo from, “Stone Temple Pilots.” Feb 2nd

Robert Emile DeLeo is best known as the bassist for the rock band Stone Temple Pilots. He is part of Delta Deep and has also played in Talk Show and Army of Anyone. He is the younger brother of Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo.

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper (born Vincent Damon Furnier, February 4) is Detroit’s rocker whose career spans sixty years. With a raspy voice and a stage show featuring numerous props and stage illusions, Cooper is considered by music journalists and peers as “The Godfather of Shock Rock.” Catch Him on weeknights at 10 pm on 94.7 WCSX

Duff McKagan

Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Birthday Duff on Feb 5th

Michael Andrew “Duff” McKagan, the bassist of Guns N’ Roses for twelve years, with whom he achieved worldwide success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. McKagan rejoined the band in 2016 following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Also known as the smart one of the band with smart investments in stocks.

Axl Rose

Axl Rose Feb 6th W. Axl Rose, lead singer of the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses. He formed the band in the mid-1980s and has been its only constant member. Some consider Rose a rock icon, while others find his antics controversial. I hear he’s working on a new Guns & Roses album.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil is the lead singer of Mötley Crüe. Born Vincent Neil Wharton in Hollywood, California, on February 8, 1961, he developed a love for music as a child, listening to both Motown and hard rock. While performing with his band Rock Candy, Neil was discovered and joined Mötley Crüe in 1981. His powerful voice and stage presence helped define the glam metal sound of the 1980s and 1990s

Ciff Burton

Cliff Burton Feb 10th

Clifford Lee Burton was the bassist for Metallica and is remembered as a legend and master of his craft. His unique style and rock ‘n’ roll persona set him apart, and his approach to bass playing was unlike anything heard in metal before. Burton’s influence extended beyond his virtuosity, as he elevated the role of bassists in a genre traditionally dominated by drums and guitars. Burton died on September 27, 1986.

Jake E. Lee

Jake E. Lee is best known as lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne between 1982 and 1987 and later as a heavy metal band Badlands member. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013

Billie Joe Armstrong

Born February 17th, Billie Joe Armstrong is an American musician, actor, and founding pop-punk band Green Day member. Armstrong, the frontman, guitarist, and primary songwriter, has been a driving force in punk rock since the early 1990s. He and his childhood friend Mike Dirnt formed the band in the late 1980s. Green Day’s album Dookie sold over 20 million copies worldwide and helped shape the sound of modern punk.

Taylor Hawkins

Oliver Taylor Hawkins, February 17th birthday, played drums and sang for the Foo Fighters from 1997 until he died in 2022. He recorded eight albums with the band and shared vocals with Dave Grohl. Hawkins was influenced by drummers like Queen’s Roger Taylor and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Before joining the Foo Fighters, he played in the experimental band Sylvia and toured with Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill tour.

Tony Iommi

Anthony Frank Iommi Jr.’s Birthday is February 19th. He co-founded Black Sabbath and was the band’s guitarist, leader, primary composer, and sole continuous member for over five decades.

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain Birthday February 20th Kurt Donald Cobain was the founding member of Nirvana, where he played guitar, sang lead vocals, and wrote most of the songs. His unique blend of punk, heavy metal, and alternative rock created a powerful and introspective sound that left a lasting mark on rock music, especially the grunge genre. Cobain’s angsty songwriting and anti-establishment persona expanded the thematic boundaries of mainstream rock.

Brad Whitford

Brad Whitford is best known for serving as guitarist for the band Aerosmith, for which he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. He has also worked as a songwriter for the group, co-composing well-received tracks such as 1976’s “Last Child.”

