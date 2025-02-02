Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Screamin’ Scott

Screamin’ Scott

Screamin’ Scott

Birthdays That Rock The Month Of February

Avatar photo
Author Screamin' Scott
Birthday Cake Half Ate By Jett

Which rockers are celebrating Birthdays That Rock February?

February only has 28 days, but plenty of candles remain to blow out. Some of you will be celebrating with your favorite rock gods.

Which Rockers Celebrate Another Trip Around The Sun?

A kids' birthday party with a clown wearing a blue wig and make up. Used in an article about a kid who punched a clown. - yikes.
Getty Images
Rockin Birthdays In February Getty Images

One has deep Detroit rock and roll roots. Another rocker had a little trouble showing up on stage on time back in the day but is better now that he is all grown up. One rocker from a power-punk trio is going to be a year older. One rocker is famous for his manhood and proud to show off his sex tape. Indeed, this will be a rocking month in February.

Happy Birthday To All Who Rock All Year Round.

Robert DeLeo

Chester Bennington: Looking Back on His Remarkable Life and Career
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Robert DeLeo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Deleo from, “Stone Temple Pilots.” Feb 2nd

Robert Emile DeLeo is best known as the bassist for the rock band Stone Temple Pilots. He is part of Delta Deep and has also played in Talk Show and Army of Anyone. He is the younger brother of Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo.

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper with wcsx dj screamin scott in a radio studio for a interview. Alice Cooper no make up with a sneering grin
WCSX scott randall
Alice Cooper and some porn star I think, Screamin Scott

Alice Cooper (born Vincent Damon Furnier, February 4)  is Detroit’s rocker whose career spans sixty years. With a raspy voice and a stage show featuring numerous props and stage illusions, Cooper is considered by music journalists and peers as “The Godfather of Shock Rock.” Catch Him on weeknights at 10 pm on 94.7 WCSX

Duff McKagan

Duff McKagan attends the Kim Shui fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Barbetta Restaurant on September 09, 2023 in New York City. Duff McKagan sitting on a couch
Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Birthday Duff on Feb 5th
(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Michael Andrew “Duff” McKagan, the bassist of Guns N’ Roses for twelve years, with whom he achieved worldwide success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. McKagan rejoined the band in 2016 following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Also known as the smart one of the band with smart investments in stocks.

Axl Rose

Axl Rose of Guns 'N' Roses - 1988 The State Theatre
Photo by Ken Settle
Axl Rose of Guns ‘N’ Roses – 1988 The State Theatre

Axl Rose Feb 6th W. Axl Rose, lead singer of the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses. He formed the band in the mid-1980s and has been its only constant member. Some consider Rose a rock icon, while others find his antics controversial. I hear he’s working on a new Guns & Roses album.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil head shot with dark sunglasses on
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Birthday wishes to Vince Neil Feb 8th Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vince Neil is the lead singer of Mötley Crüe. Born Vincent Neil Wharton in Hollywood, California, on February 8, 1961, he developed a love for music as a child, listening to both Motown and hard rock. While performing with his band Rock Candy, Neil was discovered and joined Mötley Crüe in 1981. His powerful voice and stage presence helped define the glam metal sound of the 1980s and 1990s

Ciff Burton

cliff burton metallica tee
wcsx scott randall

Cliff Burton Feb 10th

Clifford Lee Burton was the bassist for Metallica and is remembered as a legend and master of his craft. His unique style and rock ‘n’ roll persona set him apart, and his approach to bass playing was unlike anything heard in metal before. Burton’s influence extended beyond his virtuosity, as he elevated the role of bassists in a genre traditionally dominated by drums and guitars. Burton died on September 27, 1986. 

Jake E. Lee

Jake E Lee former ozzy guitar player holding a guitar with a ciggerette on the guitar necl
Steve Burton- Getty Images
Jake E. Lee Bithday Feb 15th former guitar player for Ozzy Osbourne (photo Steve Burton Getty Images)

Jake E. Lee is best known as lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne between 1982 and 1987 and later as a heavy metal band Badlands member. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
The Green Day frontman celebrates his birthday on February 17. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Born February 17th, Billie Joe Armstrong is an American musician, actor, and founding pop-punk band Green Day member. Armstrong, the frontman, guitarist, and primary songwriter, has been a driving force in punk rock since the early 1990s. He and his childhood friend Mike Dirnt formed the band in the late 1980s. Green Day’s album Dookie sold over 20 million copies worldwide and helped shape the sound of modern punk. 

Taylor Hawkins

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Studio 666" - After Party
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Oliver Taylor Hawkins, February 17th birthday, played drums and sang for the Foo Fighters from 1997 until he died in 2022. He recorded eight albums with the band and shared vocals with Dave Grohl. Hawkins was influenced by drummers like Queen’s Roger Taylor and The Police’s Stewart Copeland. Before joining the Foo Fighters, he played in the experimental band Sylvia and toured with Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill tour. 

Tony Iommi

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tony Iommi Birthday Feb 17th Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Frank Iommi Jr.’s Birthday is February 19th. He co-founded Black Sabbath and was the band’s guitarist, leader, primary composer, and sole continuous member for over five decades.

Kurt Cobain

A selection of prints by Michel Linssen from the Redferns collection, depicting Kurt Cobain playing the guitar in a recording studio, pictured at the Getty Images Hulton Archive, London E16, 12th September 2023.
Chris Furlong/Getty Images
Cobain was the voice of a generation, Chris Furlong/Getty Images

Kurt Cobain Birthday February 20th Kurt Donald Cobain was the founding member of Nirvana, where he played guitar, sang lead vocals, and wrote most of the songs. His unique blend of punk, heavy metal, and alternative rock created a powerful and introspective sound that left a lasting mark on rock music, especially the grunge genre. Cobain’s angsty songwriting and anti-establishment persona expanded the thematic boundaries of mainstream rock. 

Brad Whitford

photo of Aerosmiths Brad Whitford who's Birthday is Feb 23rd
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Brad Whitford: Birthday Feb 23rd (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Brad Whitford is best known for serving as guitarist for the band Aerosmith, for which he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. He has also worked as a songwriter for the group, co-composing well-received tracks such as 1976’s “Last Child.”

15 Best Rock Songs About Los Angeles

Considering its proximity to the entertainment industry, it’s not surprising the impact Los Angeles has on television, film, and, of course, music.

L.A. has helped inspire countless songs, but for the sake of our list, we’re just focusing on rock songs. After much research, debate, and pairing down so this list wouldn’t be too obscenely long, here is our ranking of the 15 best rock songs about Los Angeles.

To make things fair, an artist will only be represented by one song on this list. As noted multiple times below, some artists could have easily dominated this list or even had their own individual list of songs from their catalog about Los Angeles. This way, we have more variety and, frankly, more fun.

A Call to Action

The Greater Los Angeles area is currently experiencing some of the worst wildfires in its history. If you can and regardless of the amount, please consider donating to The American Red Cross Wildfire relief efforts.

Picture of a house burning eith text overlaid, Wildfire Relief Please support today with a Beasley Best and American Red Cross logos.

  • 15. Weezer - “Beverly Hills”

    Okay, I know what some of you are thinking: “But Beverly Hills is a suburb of Los Angeles!” Sure, you’re correct, but it’s not a far stretch to include LA’s suburbs on this list, particularly one as iconic as Beverly Hills since it’s still tied into the whole LA/Southern California lifestyle. Weezer’s “Beverly Hills,” much like the city itself, is all about aspiration. Even if you’re a “no-class beat-down fool,” this song is still a lot of fun.

  • 14. Jan and Dean - “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena”

    Speaking of aspiration, does anyone else want to grow up to be just like “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena”? This woman just floors it and doesn’t seem to give a damn. Obviously, we hope her reckless driving doesn’t hurt anyone, but this granny is a total badass!

  • 13. The Distillers - “City of Angels”

    Sure, the sun is always shining in Los Angeles, but the city is still incredibly gritty, and it’s captured perfectly by the LA-based punk band The Distillers in this song. Bleakness has rarely sounded so catchy and cool thanks in part to Brody Dalle’s growling vocals and lyrics. (“So here we are, Los Angeles/No angels singing in your valley of unease/I watch the sun roll down the pacific/Over hookered sunset strip.”)

  • 12. Frank and Moon Zappa - “Valley Girl”

    Frank Zappa meant for “Valley Girl” to make fun of valley girls, but the song ended up introducing “Valspeak” to the masses instead.  (Barf me out, right?) The song ended up becoming a significant hit for the father and daughter and peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. So bitchin’!

  • 11. Patti Smith - “Redondo Beach”

    The affluent Redondo Beach in Greater Los Angeles is certainly an interesting location for such a dark tune. The song is about a girl who died by suicide via drowning after getting into a fight with her friend, or maybe her lover, as some tend to believe. Perhaps picking such a beautiful coastal area for such a terrible tragedy was purposeful on Smith’s part. After all, beautiful things and places can still be grim. 

  • 10. Tom Petty - “Free Fallin’”

    Another song about the San Fernando Valley! Tom Petty literally wrote the song about things he saw while driving on Ventura Boulevard. Featured on Petty’s classic album Full Moon Fever, “Free Fallin'” is his biggest hit peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

  • 9. Hole - “Malibu”

    Reportedly about a stay Kurt Cobain had at a Malibu rehab facility, “Malibu” perfectly captures the glam and gloomy side of this iconic LA suburb. Also, Hole’s Celebrity Skin really holds up, and we don’t talk about that enough.

  • 8. Motley Crue - “Girls, Girls, Girls”

    It’s a song that pays tribute to major strip clubs on the Sunset Strip and filmed at The Seventh Veil, which is still in business today. Don’t think we really need to explain while this sleazy gem was included.

  • 7. Sheryl Crow - “All I Wanna Do”

    “This ain’t no disco/It ain’t no country club either/This is LA.” And with those spoken-word lyrics, a hit song about day drinking and talking about having a good time was born! “All I Wanna Do” also birthed Sheryl Crow’s mainstream breakthrough and two Grammy Awards in 1995 for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

  • 6. Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Californication”

    Few bands are as synonymous with LA and Southern California as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. (They’re so tied to the area that they performed at the 2024 Olympic closing ceremony representing Los Angeles, which is hosting the 2028 summer games!) Many songs from the Chili Peppers could’ve been included on the list or could’ve been its own list, but we went with “Californication” for its many metaphors about the area.

  • 5. The Mamas & the Papas - “California Dreamin’”

    The longing of “California Dreamin'” is as strong as it was when this classic tune was first released in 1965. Anyone who’s dealt with a harsh winter can relate to just wanting to escape to somewhere “safe and warm.” Few escapes are as grand as those taken to Los Angeles.

  • 4. The Doors - “L.A. Woman”

    The Doors is another band synonymous with Los Angeles. The title track from the band’s sixth studio album, it was never officially released as a single, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a classic rock standard. About three months after its release, Jim Morrison died at age 27. It’s almost as if he meant the song as a final goodbye gift to the city that helped catapult him to stardom.

  • 3. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band - “Hollywood Nights”

    It’s been often said that L.A. isn’t usually a place where people are born; it’s a place where people end up. Many people move to Los Angeles to chase a dream, so it makes sense that a song like “Hollywood Nights” ranks so high on this list. Written by a Midwestern boy about a Midwestern boy, Bob Seger paints a picture of a wild love affair that seemingly ends as soon as it began, but then a new love affair begins between that Midwestern boy and the city of angels.

  • 2. The Beach Boys - “California Girls”

    The Beach Boys could have also produced its own list of Los Angeles songs, but for the sake of our list, we opted to include “California Girls.” As soon as the song starts, you can practically feel sunshine and smell the ocean, which is basically L.A. 101. They literally spell it out in the lyrics, too! (“The West Coast has the sunshine/And the girls all get so tanned.”)

  • 1. Randy Newman - “I Love L.A.”

    Sure, Randy Newman’s trademark sarcasm is ample in “I Love L.A.,” but his one-liners are perfectly acceptable, especially since Newman was born and raised in Los Angeles. (Yes, we know we made that remark about how people aren’t born in L.A. and that they just end up there, but what a wonderful exception to be made!) Sarcasm aside, “I Love L.A.” and its carefree whimsy is the perfect vibe to top this list. Fun fact: Among the people screaming “We love it!” during the song are Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

Sign Up For The 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Insider Newsletter

Get the latest Classic Rock and local stories you need to know about, plus exclusive contests, games, and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Avatar photo
Author Screamin' Scott
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Music

Load More