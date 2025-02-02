The Absolute Worst Movies – An Op-ed

Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What makes the worst movies the worst? Opinions… lots of opinions. Jim O’Brien recently asked on the Big Jim’s House Facebook page, “What is the single worst movie you sat through, hoping it would get better, but it never did?” People shared a lot of opinions.

Do We All Agree On The Worst Movies?

Not even close. The conversation had barely begun when people started saying the “worst movies” were other people’s favorites. Patricia said her worst movie was Shashank Redemption. In turn, Terry asked Patricia, “What is wrong with you?” Nothing. She just didn’t like a movie that a lot of other people thought was great.

Kathleen said “Barbie. Sorry I know people loved it but I hated it!”

That’s another problem with why the “worst movies” are so subjective. Not everyone has seen every movie. Barbie is a movie that I’d actually like to see, but I haven’t. I need to put that on my watch list. Just because Kathleen hated it, doesn’t mean I will… but I might.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Worst Movies According to Big Jim’s House

We all named different movies as the worst we’ve ever sat through. For Jim it was Rocky V. Reddit agrees. Dues to a drop in overall quality of plot and acting, fans are not fans of Rocky V.

For me (Donielle Flynn), my worst movie is Red Notice. I love Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. I was so excited to see this movie only to sit there for one hour and 58 minutes waiting for the POS to get better. There was no chemistry and the plot was ungodly predictable. I didn’t pay for the movie, but I definitely wanted my time refunded.

Jenny-Jenny loves horror movies. She had a tie. Jenny-Jenny said the movie Old was “SO BAD.” But she also mentioned ATM. It’s about a killer who traps their victims in an ATM. lol I kinda wanna see it just because it sounds so ridiculous. How did this movie even get made? Even the trailer is hilarious.

What Are The Masses Saying?

Rotten Tomatoes is a great source for crowd opinions. They have a list of the 100 worst ranked movies. Looks like Sly may have more than one entry. I haven’t seen most of the movies on there (thankfully), but check the list out for yourselves. My personal favorite from the worst movies list was the movie title Disappointment Room. I feel like asking for a bad review with that title.

Bad Movies: The 100 Worst Movies of All Time It's the worst-reviewed movies of all time, including legendary 0% disasters!

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.