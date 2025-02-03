Dating The Same Guy – A Glorious Facebook Group
Jenny-Jenny recently said on Big Jim’s House that her friend found out she was dating the same guy (Justin in Clawson) as several other women. Jenny-Jenny said, “It turns out, while he had a girlfriend, he was also talking to a lot of women.” (at least 6!)
Hear The Conversation About Dating The Same Guy
The Facebook group Are We Dating the Same Guy? Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan—has 54,000 members. The about section reads, “This group is a place for women to support and empower other women while sharing information to protect each other from men who might exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior.” The group stems from an app by the same name. They have a website to boot.
Jenny-Jenny read one of the posts from the group: “Anonymous member 879 commented that Justin has been sweet and respectful for the past two weeks but had no idea about his past. She was shocked reading the warnings from others. She actually wrote, ‘Wow, I never would have guessed him to be toxic or manipulative at all. This is a wake-up call. Thank you, ladies, for the info.’”
Has Justin Changed His Ways?
Jim asked Jenny-Jenny, “I have to ask—since we’re, you know, walking on eggshells here… does Justin know he’s in this group?” Jenny-Jenny responded, “Oh, he knows. And the sad thing is… he thinks he’s done nothing wrong. He literally said, ‘Oh, I was posted again. Great. When will this ever end?’”
The Other Side of The Coin
The Are We Dating The Same Guy group is also well known enough now that people are starting to question. Some men are saying they have unfairly been posted and that it is damaging to their reputation and their ability to date… at least one man has filed suit.