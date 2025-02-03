Dating The Same Guy – A Glorious Facebook Group

In this photo illustration, the Facebook and Instagram apps are seen on the screen of an iPhone on October 04, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Social media applications Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing a global outage that started before 9 a.m. (P.S.T.) on Monday morning. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jenny-Jenny recently said on Big Jim’s House that her friend found out she was dating the same guy (Justin in Clawson) as several other women. Jenny-Jenny said, “It turns out, while he had a girlfriend, he was also talking to a lot of women.” (at least 6!)

Hear The Conversation About Dating The Same Guy

The Facebook group Are We Dating the Same Guy? Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan—has 54,000 members. The about section reads, “This group is a place for women to support and empower other women while sharing information to protect each other from men who might exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior.” The group stems from an app by the same name. They have a website to boot.

Jenny-Jenny read one of the posts from the group: “Anonymous member 879 commented that Justin has been sweet and respectful for the past two weeks but had no idea about his past. She was shocked reading the warnings from others. She actually wrote, ‘Wow, I never would have guessed him to be toxic or manipulative at all. This is a wake-up call. Thank you, ladies, for the info.’”

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Has Justin Changed His Ways?

Jim asked Jenny-Jenny, “I have to ask—since we’re, you know, walking on eggshells here… does Justin know he’s in this group?” Jenny-Jenny responded, “Oh, he knows. And the sad thing is… he thinks he’s done nothing wrong. He literally said, ‘Oh, I was posted again. Great. When will this ever end?’”

The Other Side of The Coin

The Are We Dating The Same Guy group is also well known enough now that people are starting to question. Some men are saying they have unfairly been posted and that it is damaging to their reputation and their ability to date… at least one man has filed suit.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.