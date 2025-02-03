Detroit Tigers Shine with 5 Top Prospects in ESPN’s MLB Rankings!

ESPN has named five Detroit Tigers prospects to its preseason 100-200 rankings released on Thursday, Jan. 30.

First baseman and catcher Josue Briceño (No. 127), left-hander Brant Hurter (No. 159), third baseman and second baseman Jace Jung (No. 117), catcher Thayron Liranzo (No. 108), and shortstop Trey Sweeney (No. 167) made the list.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images Jace Jung #17 of the Detroit Tigers warms up before Game Two of the Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN draft expert Kiley McDaniel, who devised the 100-200 rankings list for ESPN, listed Jung as the best Rookie of the Year candidate. “Jung looks like he’ll be in the Opening Day lineup as Detroit’s regular third baseman, at least against right-handed pitchers,” he said, “and there isn’t anyone else in Nos. 101-200 who figures to have that sort of opportunity at the beginning of the season.”

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 13: Thayron Liranzo #24 of the Los Angeles Dodgers awaits a pitch during the fifth inning of the All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Liranzo, who hit .244 with 12 home runs, 75 walks, and 102 strikeouts across 100 games for High-A Great Lakes and High-A West Michigan, is considered the “lead MLB in home runs at their peak,” along with five other players.

Briceño hit .278 with two home runs, 22 walks, and 26 strikeouts across 40 games for Low-A Lakeland. He is the first player in the AFL’s 32-year history to snag the lead in the league for batting average (.433), home runs (10), and RBIs (27). The Tigers signed Briceño for an $800,000 bonus as an international prospect in January 2022.

Duane Burleson/Getty Images Pitcher Brant Hurter #48 of the Detroit Tigers delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 9, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Hurter has a 2.58 ERA with six walks and 38 strikeouts across 45 1/3 innings in 10 games, including one start, for the Tigers. He made his MLB debut in early August.

Sweeney, who also made his MLB debut in August, hit .218 with four home runs, seven walks, and 32 strikeouts across 36 games for the Tigers. The Tigers acquired Sweeney and Liranzo from the Dodgers in a July 2024 trade.