Happy Birthday, Alice Cooper! What REALLY happened on Wayne’s World

This week, we celebrate the birthday of Detroit’s own rock legend, Alice Cooper. From his early days shocking audiences with School’s Out to his larger-than-life stage presence, Alice has always been more than just a musician—he’s an icon. And here at [your station], we take pride in our connection to Alice, from blasting his classics on the airwaves to creating Alice Cooper Court in Westland, right behind Eloise Asylum.

But beyond the music, Alice has also given us one of the greatest rock-and-roll movie moments of all time—his cameo in Wayne’s World.

Alice Cooper And The Wayne’s World Cameo – What REALLY Happened

As Alice tells it, he was originally only supposed to perform Feed My Frankenstein in the film. But things took a turn when Mike Myers approached him on set.

“Mike says, ‘Well, Alice, you’re an actor. We’ve got a couple of lines for you to do.’ And I go, ‘Okay, sure.’ He hands me about eight pages of dialogue.”

Those “couple of lines” turned out to be a full-on history lesson about Milwaukee, its Algonquin origins, and more. The problem? Alice had about 30 minutes to prepare.

“I couldn’t possibly learn the script. So I just took off on Miliwaukee and kept going.”

Off-camera, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey—Wayne and Garth themselves—were doing everything they could to crack Alice up.

“They did everything they could to make me laugh. And that whole We’re not worthy! thing? That went on forever. If they ever show the outtakes of that scene, we’re all going to jail.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUNE 01: Actors Mike Myers (L) and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World” onstage during the 17th annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What made it even funnier was Alice’s band. Covered in tattoos and looking every bit like rock-and-roll outlaws, they played their parts perfectly, nodding along as Alice rattled off Milwaukee trivia.

“That was the joke—these heavy rock-and-roll guys, total party animals, suddenly knowing everything about Milwaukee, like they were Jeopardy! contestants.”

And the impact of that scene? Still massive.

“If I’m in an airport—I still get We’re not worthy! at least four times a day.”

So as we celebrate another year of Alice, Detroit salutes the godfather of shock rock. Whether it’s his music, his movies, or his love for the Motor City, Alice Cooper will always be worthy.

Happy Birthday, Alice!

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.