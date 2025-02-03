Happy Birthday, Alice Cooper! What REALLY happened on Wayne’s World
This week, we celebrate the birthday of Detroit’s own rock legend, Alice Cooper. From his early days shocking audiences with School’s Out to his larger-than-life stage presence, Alice has always been more than just a musician—he’s an icon. And here at [your station], we take pride in our connection to Alice, from blasting his classics on the airwaves to creating Alice Cooper Court in Westland, right behind Eloise Asylum.
But beyond the music, Alice has also given us one of the greatest rock-and-roll movie moments of all time—his cameo in Wayne’s World.
Alice Cooper And The Wayne’s World Cameo – What REALLY Happened
As Alice tells it, he was originally only supposed to perform Feed My Frankenstein in the film. But things took a turn when Mike Myers approached him on set.
“Mike says, ‘Well, Alice, you’re an actor. We’ve got a couple of lines for you to do.’ And I go, ‘Okay, sure.’ He hands me about eight pages of dialogue.”
Those “couple of lines” turned out to be a full-on history lesson about Milwaukee, its Algonquin origins, and more. The problem? Alice had about 30 minutes to prepare.
“I couldn’t possibly learn the script. So I just took off on Miliwaukee and kept going.”
Off-camera, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey—Wayne and Garth themselves—were doing everything they could to crack Alice up.
“They did everything they could to make me laugh. And that whole We’re not worthy! thing? That went on forever. If they ever show the outtakes of that scene, we’re all going to jail.”
What made it even funnier was Alice’s band. Covered in tattoos and looking every bit like rock-and-roll outlaws, they played their parts perfectly, nodding along as Alice rattled off Milwaukee trivia.
“That was the joke—these heavy rock-and-roll guys, total party animals, suddenly knowing everything about Milwaukee, like they were Jeopardy! contestants.”
And the impact of that scene? Still massive.
“If I’m in an airport—I still get We’re not worthy! at least four times a day.”
So as we celebrate another year of Alice, Detroit salutes the godfather of shock rock. Whether it’s his music, his movies, or his love for the Motor City, Alice Cooper will always be worthy.
Happy Birthday, Alice!