Heinz Ketchup Sets The Record Strait On A Long Time Question

Put Ketchup In The Fridge! Scott Olson/Getty Images

Heinz Ketchup finally answers one of life’s unanswered questions that has baffled scholars and parents. Maybe not that long, let’s say a real long time.

Heinz Settles Ketchup Debate Over Whether It Belongs In Fridge Or Cupboard

DGLimages/ Getty Images DGLimages/ Getty Images

Do you store ketchup in the fridge or the cupboard? It’s a debate that has raged on unanswered until now. Heinz Ketchup has finally given its final verdict.

Heinz tomato ketchup is one of the most popular food brands. And for good reason. The delicious tomato sauce goes with virtually anything, from barbecue burgers to salty chips and french fries, often adding that perfect missing hit of flavor.

What’s more, plenty of top chefs also use it in their cooking, as it can add richness and flavor to traditional tomato-based dishes. However, despite its popularity, millions of us are storing the product incorrectly.

Fridge Or Stored In The Cupboard?

According to the condiment king, ketchup should be kept in the fridge. Heinz representative Olivia Lennon, in an article, told the Daily Mail, “There was only ever one correct answer, and we’re happy to share with Heinz Tomato Ketchup lovers that our ketchup has to be in the fridge. Although we’re aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening.”

What About Ketchup Packets? Should We Store them in Fridge?

Scott Randall Different Fast Food Packets

According to the Heinz website, “Kraft Heinz says an unopened ketchup packet will last about nine months, and it doesn’t have to be refrigerated.

If you have a Taco Bell sauce packet from 2015, you should toss it right now.

There Are Two Types Of People In The World

WCSX scott randall How Can This Hot Dog Be Wrong?

Ketchup-packet hoarders and non-ketchup-packet hoarders. Before judging us hoarders, think about whose car you’d rather be in if your car broke down in a snowstorm. I’ve heard stories of people who were saved eating sauce packets to survive. The car that might sustain life for a few weeks from petrified french fries under the seats and ketchup packets (and other enjoyable edibles).

Screamin's Top 6 Favorite Midnight Snacks

February is National Snack Food Month, so for the rest of this month, I will focus on snacking in every way possible! Most days, I need a snack or five to make it through the day… and if I only make nutritious choices, that’s no fun. What are your favorite midnight snacks? Snacking more can have a positive on our overall health. There are times to be healthy and sometimes the bad snacks are fine if you enjoy them in moderation. Now a reminder: the choices I am about to tell you are not from a nutritional standpoint. The snacks I list are my favorites from over the years. You might agree to disagree with my choices. Others might look at and say, “Oh Yeah Baby.” Some snacks came from local establishments. Feel free to visit our local businesses. Tell them I sent you. It won’t mean anything, but it’s still fun to say, “Screamin’ Scott sent me.” The definition of a Midnight Snack is a small portion of food generally eaten around midnight. Obvious, yes? Snacks come in a variety of forms including packaged snack foods and other processed foods, as well as items made from fresh ingredients at home. Leftovers can be Midnight Snacks. See if your favorites align with my choices. Late after a night out, there is nothing like my favorite Midnight Snacks by the refrigerator light.













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.