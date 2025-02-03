Heinz Ketchup Sets The Record Strait On A Long Time Question
Heinz Ketchup finally answers one of life’s unanswered questions that has baffled scholars and parents. Maybe not that long, let’s say a real long time.
Do you store ketchup in the fridge or the cupboard? It’s a debate that has raged on unanswered until now. Heinz Ketchup has finally given its final verdict.
Heinz tomato ketchup is one of the most popular food brands. And for good reason. The delicious tomato sauce goes with virtually anything, from barbecue burgers to salty chips and french fries, often adding that perfect missing hit of flavor.
What’s more, plenty of top chefs also use it in their cooking, as it can add richness and flavor to traditional tomato-based dishes. However, despite its popularity, millions of us are storing the product incorrectly.
Fridge Or Stored In The Cupboard?
According to the condiment king, ketchup should be kept in the fridge. Heinz representative Olivia Lennon, in an article, told the Daily Mail, “There was only ever one correct answer, and we’re happy to share with Heinz Tomato Ketchup lovers that our ketchup has to be in the fridge. Although we’re aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening.”
What About Ketchup Packets? Should We Store them in Fridge?
According to the Heinz website, “Kraft Heinz says an unopened ketchup packet will last about nine months, and it doesn’t have to be refrigerated.
If you have a Taco Bell sauce packet from 2015, you should toss it right now.
There Are Two Types Of People In The World
Ketchup-packet hoarders and non-ketchup-packet hoarders. Before judging us hoarders, think about whose car you’d rather be in if your car broke down in a snowstorm. I’ve heard stories of people who were saved eating sauce packets to survive. The car that might sustain life for a few weeks from petrified french fries under the seats and ketchup packets (and other enjoyable edibles).