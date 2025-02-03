Michigan Spot Crowned One of the Best for a Couple’s Getaway

Getty Images / Olena Miroshnichenko

Michigan has some romantic spots, and now, one is being recognized as one of the best couples getaways in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about takin a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into this special spot that’s perfect for couples.

Michigan’s Top Spot for a Couple’s Getaway

Time Out magazine names Mackinac Island one of the most romantic places in the U.S. for a couple’s getaway. It’s true that the island is pure magic. “Nothing beats Michigan in the summer—the crystal blue water, perfect weather, and friendly people,” they state of the Michigan spot in the piece. They add that, “with stunning national parks, car-free streets, charming B&Bs, and plenty of outdoor activities, this is a place where you can lazily enjoy the island life or be active from sunrise to sunset.”

The travel experts at Vogue magazine have put together a roster of romantic getaways in the U.S. that are “perfect for any couple’s trip.” In the feature, they note that, “across the country, there are several locales that, despite their difference, exude an amorous aura: Perhaps it’s their stunning scenery, perfect for soaking in through a hike, picnic, or outdoor adventure.”

Their top spot is actually Telluride, Colorado, with the outlet saying that there’s “something perennially romantic about mountain towns in the winter when their quaint streets, open fields, and jagged peaks are blanketed with the whitest of snow.” That’s true, especially if you’re a cold weather fan.

For Massachusetts, they pick a spot that’s been getting some attention lately for being a lovely romantic getaway: Nantucket. “Although it’s half the size of Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket has iconic New England views and a number of beaches to play sports or get a tan,” they note of the area. They also add that Nantucket is especially booming and exciting in the summer months. It’s great to see this joyous spot getting some national attention.

Over at Good Housekeeping, they also have some ideas of a romantic getaway. Their favorite spot is Sausalito, California, so if you’re looking for a trip far from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. You could also just listen to romantic music and snuggle at home, too, because there’s nothing wrong with that.

