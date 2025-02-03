There’s Something NEW with Packzi Day Vodka

Packzi Day in Detroit. A city of muscle, music, and people who know that the best way to celebrate anything is with something strong in one hand and something sweet in the other. And this February 7th, our good friends at Detroit City Distillery are giving us both—because Pączki Day Vodka is back, baby. And this time, it brought a friend.

Paczki Day Vodka – It’s Back

That’s right. The legend returns. Pączki Day Vodka—distilled from actual, honest-to-goodness raspberry pączki from Hamtramck, blended into 100% potato vodka—is coming in hot (or, let’s be honest, ice cold). If you’ve had it, you know. It’s smooth, buttery, and finishes with that perfect kiss of raspberry. It’s like the Polish grandmother you never had, lovingly shoving a shot glass into your hand and saying, “Drink. You look too skinny.”

But wait. The mad geniuses at DCD have gone even further. This year, they’re introducing Pączki Cream Liqueur. Imagine that same Pączki Day Vodka, but now blended with real dairy cream to create something so velvety and rich, it practically winks at you from the bottle. Pour it over ice, spike your coffee, drizzle it over dessert—hell, drink it straight from the bottle while standing in your kitchen in your pajamas. No judgment here.

Now, because this is Detroit and we don’t mess around, the official Pączki Day Vodka and Pączki Cream Liqueur drop is happening February 7th at 8 a.m. sharp. You can grab yours online at detroitcitydistillery.com/shop, or if you’re feeling like an old-school badass, hit up the Tasting Room in Eastern Market. A few lucky independent liquor stores across Michigan will have it too, but let’s be real—this stuff sells out faster than Lions playoff tickets (too soon?), so don’t sleep on it.

And then, when the bottles are empty and the stories are flowing, there’s only one place to be: the Pączki Day Party at the Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room on Saturday, March 1st. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., it’s live music, authentic Polish eats, and specialty PDV cocktails—all wrapped up in that pure Detroit energy that makes this city feel like no other place on Earth.

Detroit City Distillery isn’t just making spirits; they’re bottling the soul of this city—one batch at a time. So let’s raise a glass to Pączki Day, to tradition, and to another reason to celebrate the greatest city in the world. Cheers, Detroit. We’ll see you at the bar.

