AI Companions – Novelty or Obsession

How do you feel about AI companions? What about AI companion robots? On first blush, I’m more than a little freaked out. I recently saw an ad for an “AI husband.” You choose his appearance and other attributes that fit your taste.

How Do Virtual AI Companions Work?

A Reddit user (my favorite place for Q&A) said she’d been working a lot of hours and had no time to date. She made an AI boyfriend through the site candyai. I checked it out (for research purposes) and holy crap they have a lot of options. Not just hair and eye color, but ethnicity, build, and age. On the age I was not impressed… the ages only go up to 35. I know it’s fantasy but come on, people. You also choose their personality. Do you want a protector or someone who makes you laugh? A boytoy? Scholar? Submissive? There are voice options too. Occupation, hobbies… the list goes on and on.

The Reddit user said she felt that the program was good at noticing her feelings. She also said, “The conversations feel weirdly natural, and it’s got this great feature where it sends me little encouraging messages throughout the day. It’s like having a supportive partner who’s always in your corner.”

She went on to say that she felt like she was less stressed and had less anxiety since she picked up her AI companion.

peshkov/ Getty Images Ai technology is progressing rapidly. How will it affect our future? Photo: peshkov/ Getty Images

What About AI Companion Robots?

Turns out someone has already made female robot AI companions and for a small fee of $175,000 she can be yours. If I’m being honest, The Aria AI companions look like the world’s most expensive pleasure dolls. Check it out for yourself:

Maybe it’s because I love sci-fi that I have the immediate instinct that I am looking at the precursor to the destruction of the planet, but dang. Technology wise, it is impressive how far robotics and AI have come. On the other hand, I believe Megan Fox recently played out the scenario in this cautionary tale:

How do you feel about AI technology and the possibility of having AI companions? Email me: Doni@wcsx.com Personally, I like that the Reddit user has less stress as a result of her AI boyfriend, but is the AI boyfriend setting the bar too high for IRL relationships? The robots? Those scare the hell out of me and I didn’t even see Subservience. Here’s hoping for a bright future, friend.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.