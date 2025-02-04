Annoying Phrases We’re Guilty Of Using

SIphotography/ Getty Images

When you gaze over this list, you’re going to see some annoying phrases… and you may be guilty of using more than one. I know we are. Reddit recently asked the question, “What phrase annoys you when you hear it?” Within five days, more than 6,ooo answers were given.

I have to say, I agree with the list, but I’m also guilty… “Fur baby” is a phrase I use from time to time and I definitely say “adulting.” A lot of the phrases stem from meme culture. I watch my share of reels and have heard all of these phrases. Sometimes I laughed… sometimes I cringed. Believe it or not, “cringe” was not in the top 20. Here are 15 of my favorites/worst offenders from the Reddit conversation:

Reddit’s Top Annoying Phrases

1. “I was today years old . . .”

2. “This” . . . in place of saying that you agree.

3. “Well played.”

4. “I love that for you.”

5. “‘POV’ . . . of everything.” It’s used a lot in memes.

6. Another meme one: “Tell me you [blank], without telling me you [blank].”

7. “There’s no such thing as a stupid question.” We say it… but we know there are stupid questions.

8. “I did a thing.”

10. “Hubby,” “wifey,” “preggers,” and “doggo.” Also: “Fur baby.”

11. “Lives rent-free in my head.”

12. “Gaslighting.” Mostly because it’s often used incorrectly.

13. “Living my best life.” Also: “Being my true self.”

14. “[Blank] was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

15. “Adulting.”

frantic00/ Getty Images Annoying Phrases make for an annoying experience with reels. Photo: frantic00/ Getty Images

Annoying Phrases Are Subjective

Which phrases did you find annoying? The most annoying phrases from this list (in my opinion) are “Wifey,” “I did a thing,” and “doggo.” Again, everyone on Big Jim’s House has said more than one of these. We just enjoy the call out. In radio we’re taught to avoid crutches: using the same phrase repeatedly. I think these lists are a fun way to check yourself. Enjoy and use the words that make you happy!

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.