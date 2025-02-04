Annoying Phrases We’re Guilty Of Using
When you gaze over this list, you’re going to see some annoying phrases… and you may be guilty of using more than one. I know we are. Reddit recently asked the question, “What phrase annoys you when you hear it?” Within five days, more than 6,ooo answers were given.
I have to say, I agree with the list, but I’m also guilty… “Fur baby” is a phrase I use from time to time and I definitely say “adulting.” A lot of the phrases stem from meme culture. I watch my share of reels and have heard all of these phrases. Sometimes I laughed… sometimes I cringed. Believe it or not, “cringe” was not in the top 20. Here are 15 of my favorites/worst offenders from the Reddit conversation:
Reddit’s Top Annoying Phrases
1. “I was today years old . . .”
2. “This” . . . in place of saying that you agree.
3. “Well played.”
4. “I love that for you.”
5. “‘POV’ . . . of everything.” It’s used a lot in memes.
6. Another meme one: “Tell me you [blank], without telling me you [blank].”
7. “There’s no such thing as a stupid question.” We say it… but we know there are stupid questions.
8. “I did a thing.”
10. “Hubby,” “wifey,” “preggers,” and “doggo.” Also: “Fur baby.”
11. “Lives rent-free in my head.”
12. “Gaslighting.” Mostly because it’s often used incorrectly.
13. “Living my best life.” Also: “Being my true self.”
14. “[Blank] was not on my 2025 bingo card.”
15. “Adulting.”
Annoying Phrases Are Subjective
Which phrases did you find annoying? The most annoying phrases from this list (in my opinion) are “Wifey,” “I did a thing,” and “doggo.” Again, everyone on Big Jim’s House has said more than one of these. We just enjoy the call out. In radio we’re taught to avoid crutches: using the same phrase repeatedly. I think these lists are a fun way to check yourself. Enjoy and use the words that make you happy!