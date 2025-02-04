Rock ‘n’ Roll in Waterford: The Untold Story of The Factorie Ballroom

I’ve lived in Waterford for over 20 years, and I thought I knew this town pretty well. But somehow, I completely missed the fact that in 1970, right off Dixie Highway, Waterford had its own rock hotspot—the Factorie Ballroom.

Wait…The Factorie? In Waterford?

It wasn’t a huge venue, not some grand concert hall. Basically a Quonset hut—a big metal building that didn’t look like much (industrial rentals inside now…cool group of people btw). But for a few wild months, it was home to some of the biggest names in rock. Alice Cooper, The Stooges, The Rationals, Procol Harum, even Norman Greenbaum (Spirit in the Sky) all played there. Imagine that—Alice Cooper stomping around a stage in Waterford, long before he was a household name.

Factorie Ballroom

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. The Factorie didn’t just host great bands—it gained a reputation. Too loud, too wild, and according to Waterford Township, full of “people of low repute.” Yes, that’s the actual phrase they used to describe the crowd. If you had long hair, a leather jacket, or just liked loud music, you were apparently a threat to society.

Authorities were already watching, and by August 1970, the township revoked the venue’s permit. The owner, just 21 years old, didn’t fight it. The Factorie Ballroom was shut down almost as quickly as it started.

What’s The Factorie Like Now?

Now, here’s the part that blows my mind—I drive past that spot all the time. And it turns out, the building is still standing. I had to see it for myself, so I stopped by. Walking inside, it was clear this place had history. The structure itself is still intact, and even though it’s now part of an RV lot, you can still feel something in the air—like the echoes of a time when rock and roll rattled these walls.

How many people drive past it every day with no idea that Waterford once had a real piece of Michigan rock history? The Factorie Ballroom might have only lasted a few months, but it left its mark. For a short time, Waterford had a real, thriving rock scene—one that was loud, rebellious, and, apparently, full of people of low repute.

Jim O"Brien

Honestly? Sounds like a damn good time to me.

If anyone reading this actually went to a show at the Factorie, I’d love to hear about it (bigjim@wcsx.com) Because after 20 years in this town, I’m still finding out it had some pretty incredible stories to tell.

Factorie Ballroom

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.