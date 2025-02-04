White Castle All Over Metro Detroit Taking Love Valentine Reservations

White Castle Love Day Promotion (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White Castle has been offering reservations for Valentine’s Day since 1991. These reservations are for pop-up “Love Castle” dinners at restaurants across the country.

What Is A White Castle Love Dinner?

A Love Castle dinner is a white tablecloth dinner at White Castle. White Castle has made Valentine’s Day a unique dinner destination. A white tablecloth dinner at White Castle? Once a year, the fast food chain pulls out all the stops for date night.

Over 300 restaurants will offer the brand’s signature one-day-only Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a hostess stand, reserved seating, tableside service, festive decor, and more this Valentine’s Day.

It’s an annual tradition, worth driving for hours to enjoy a slider with a side of romance (and maybe some mac and cheese nibblers, too). There’s no enforced dress code, but date night dressing to the hilt is welcome at the vinyl booths.

Unlike many restaurants on February 14, White Castle sticks to its standard menu for the holiday.

How Can I Make A Reservation For This Year?

Reservations for the “Love Castle” are available exclusively on Friday, February 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at more than 300 participating White Castles via OpenTable.

What Do I Order On Valentine’s Day?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Nothing says I Love You like White Castle.

White Castle’s Valentine’s Day menu is offered a la carte and includes specials like a $5 Sloppy Joe Combo (two Sloppy Joe Sliders, a small French fry, and a small soft drink) or a $6.99 Sloppy Joe Six Pack. Desserts on a stick will also buy one, get one free for Craver Nation Rewards members because what’s more romantic than sharing a slice of strawberry cheesecake on a stick?

Can I Ask Her Hand In Marriage At White Castle?

Currently, there are no laws against it. But you do take your life into your own hands. I cannot, with good consensus, give you a yes or no answer. Flip a coin, maybe? Good Luck!

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.