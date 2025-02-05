Ann Arbor Approves $12M Bond for First Carbon-Neutral, Net-Zero Fire Station

Red helmet in fireman's hand

Ann Arbor officials have approved a funding solution to create a carbon-neutral, net-zero fire station. City Council voted 10-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to approve an intent to issue $12 million in capital improvement bonds to support some or all of the costs to build and fit out a new Fire Station 4 on the city’s east side.

The construction of this new fire station would replace the existing structure at 2415 S. Huron Parkway, which has been in operation since 1966. This new eco-friendly fire station would generate energy through geothermal heating, cooling, solar panels, and an energy-efficient design.

The new fire station will support Ann Arbor’s A2Zero sustainability goals and be designed for firefighters of all gender identities.

City Council Member Lisa Disch, D-1st Ward, expressed delight about the project and its renewable energy components. She recalled learning about the new fire station from Fire Chief Mike Kennedy, who presented the plan to the Ann Arbor Planning Commission in 2023. However, he stated there were no funds to execute the plans.

“This is a way of getting money,” Disch told MITechNews.com about the city’s decision to take on debt from the bond.

The city anticipates paying all or a partial portion of the debt and interest using funds from the state of Michigan for fire protection of state-owned facilities. The anticipated payback period would be up to 20 years.

Kennedy confirmed that in early October 2024, the city had received a letter from the state about the project. At that time, the state indicated funding would decrease from $1.87 million in 2023-2024 to $1.79 million in 2024-2025. The funds would go into the city’s general fund, with $1 million transferred to a capital improvement fund to replace the fire station.