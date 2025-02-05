David Lee Roth Gets The Solo Box Treatment

David Lee Roth Box Set With 5 DLR Solo Albums

David Lee Roth has had a tremendous solo career after being the outspoken frontman. Finally, all his solo efforts will be showcased in a box set from Rhino Records called The Warner Recordings 1985- 1994.

Limited Box Set Release

David Lee Roth’s Box Set will be available February 21st, and you can pre-order now at Rhino.com.

THE WARNER RECORDINGS 1985-1994 features the first five solo releases recorded by Hall of Fame Inductee and original Van Halen lead vocalist in one comprehensive collection for the first time.

Spanning one of the greatest runs in rock ‘n’ roll history, the set offers lifelong fans and newcomers alike the chance to experience CRAZY FROM THE HEAT [1985], EAT ‘EM AND SMILE [1986], SKYSCRAPER [1988], A LITTLE AIN’T ENOUGH [1991], and YOUR FILTHY LITTLE MOUTH [1994] in succession.

All Started With Crazy From The Heat Release

Crazy from the Heat 1985, DLR’s debut solo recording, was released while Roth was STILL lead singer for Van Halen, though he parted ways with the band several weeks later and launched a solo career. The EP is certified platinum, having sold over one million copies in the United States.

Eat Em And Smile

Released in July 1986, it jumped in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and eventually went Platinum. Roth was dead set on making a statement that he was in control, accompanied by an all-star band consisting of Billy Sheehan [bass], Gregg Bissonette [drums], and Steve Vai [guitar]. Together, they served up concert anthems such as “Yankee Rose,” “Tobacco Road,” “That’s Life,” and more and launched the seminal EAT ‘EM AND SMILE Tour.

Skyscraper Racks Up Another Platinum Album For Roth

“Just Like Paradise.” Loved by radio, David Lee Roth kicked off the nineties with the gold-selling A LITTLE AIN’T ENOUGH in 1991. It marked his fourth straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. Finally, he dropped YOUR FILTHY LITTLE MOUTH in 1994, churning out staples such as “She’s My Machine.”

David Lee Roth Surprizes Everyone Comes Out Of Retirement

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) David Is Back Out LIVE! (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

David Lee Roth is BACK! Catch him headlining the M3 Rock Festival alongside members of Ratt for an epic glam metal reunion, May 2-4.

The M3 Rock Festival, set to take place from May 2nd to 4th, 2025, at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, promises an electrifying experience with its impressive lineup of rock and metal icons.

Roth returns to the public stage, marking his first public gig since supporting KISS in March 2020. Besides Roth, the festival will feature an exciting partial reunion of the band Ratt. Founding members Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini will join forces once more to deliver classic Ratt hits, celebrating their lasting legacy and marking 40 years since their album “Invasion of Your Privacy.”

