How Would the Lions Fare with a Trade for the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett?
Cleveland Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett shocked the sports world on Monday, Feb. 3, when he requested a trade. In his press release, Garrett stated he wants to compete for a chance at reaching the Super Bowl and believes he can’t do that in Cleveland, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Many teams across the NFL have perked up their ears at the announcement, and the Detroit Lions are no exception. What would the costs be for the Lions if they wanted to make a move toward Garrett?
Writing for A to Z Sports, Mike Payton believes the trade deal would not come cheap for the Lions. “This is a win-now move, and win-now moves mean you have to sacrifice a little but of win-later to make it happen,” Payton said. “The Lions aren’t going to draft a player that is going to be Myles Garrett right away. It’s worth it to make this move.”
When it comes to contracts, Garrett is currently under contract for two more seasons, and he will likely seek an extension on that contract. The 29-year-old has a five-year, $125 million deal he made in 2020. His contract has cap hits of $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026.
To sign Garrett, Payton said, the Lions will have to extend their elite defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a move that would make him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett would likely have to be the second-highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL behind Hutchinson. Combined, the Lions would be fronting nearly $40 million a year for each player.
The drawback of this move, however, is the Lions losing several players to free agency.