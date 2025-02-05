Niche Releases 2025 Rankings for 50 Top-Rated Public School Districts in Michigan

Hands, teacher and results on paper in classroom with reading, students and progress at high school. People, learning and development with test, essay or assessment with announcement for education

Niche.com has released its rankings for the 50 top-rated public school districts in Michigan for 2025. Most of the schools that made it to the top 50 are around the state’s most populated areas.

According to Niche, one-fifth of the top-rated districts are in Oakland County. Eight are in Ottawa County, six are in Ingham County, five are in Kent and Washtenaw counties, and four are in Berrien County.

Niche assigns each district an overall grade and specific grades for academics, clubs and activities, college prep, diversity, resources and facilities, sports, and teachers.

The “Best School Districts” rankings are based on a weighted percentage system: 50% for academic grades, 15% for teachers’ grades, 12.5% for culture and diversity, 12.5% for experience surveys, 5% for resources and facilities, 2.5% for clubs and activities, and 2.5% for grades and sports.

School districts in Wayne County and their Niche rankings are presented below:

No. 40: Woodhaven-Brownstone School District

No. 33: Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

No. 12: Grosse Point Public School System

No. 2: Northville Public Schools

The following schools in Oakland County and their Niche rankings are presented below:

No. 31: Lake Orion Community Schools

No. 26: Berley School District

No. 24: West Bloomfield School District

No. 9: Birmingham Public Schools

No. 7: Rochester Community School District

No. 5: Bloomfield Hills Schools

No. 4: Oakland Schools

No. 3: Troy School District

No. 1: Novi Community School District

Niche’s school district data includes graduation rates and state-level test scores obtained through the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core data, school financial surveys provided by the National Center for Education Statistics, and Niche K-12 parent and student surveys.