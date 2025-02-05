People Expect 16 Perfect Days This Year

What would you do on a perfect day? Spend time with family and friends? Take a nap? shop? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you asked around, how many perfect days do you think people would say they’ve had in their lives? What makes a day perfect? A recent survey by swnsdigital.com asked people what they would do on a “perfect day.” This isn’t a big life event sort of perfect day. It’s a list of everyday things and how long you’d do those things. Check out the results:

The Time Breakdown of Perfect Days

6 hours and 54 minutes of sleep 2 hours of eating 3 hours of family time 1 hour and 24 minutes hanging out with friends 1 hour and 6 minutes hanging with pets 1 hour and 18 minutes listening to music A 42-minute nap… That’s on top of the seven hours of sleep you got. 1 hour and 24 minutes spent on hobbies 1 hour 30 minutes messing around on the smart phone. (OMG I spend so much more than 90 minutes on my phone) 48 minutes of exercise 48 minutes spent shopping (is this online shopping? A quick trip to the grocery store? 48 minutes is not much!) 3 hours and 6 minutes watching TV And finally, 1 hour and 18 minutes spent listening to music.

How Many Perfect Days Do Think You’ve Had?

The part of this survey that blew me away the most, people said they had an average of 12 perfect days last year and anticipate 16 perfect days in 2025. That’s one evert three weeks or so. I’d like to get in on this action. I consider myself a fairly positive person, but I don’t think I had 12 perfect days last year.

Maybe I’m less positive than I thought I was. I found this video on YouTube. Maybe it will help my positive vibes: https://www.youtube.com/live/4O0LrOsdEXU?si=sr5kIRwwzbpQRZOF It made me want to go to the float spa, but it does have nearly 9 million views, so someone is digging the alpha waves/good vibes. I love rock but I also love meditation. I don’t do it enough.

Here’s to more perfect days this year! Hopefully in seeing what makes the “average” perfect day, we learn to appreciate the little (and big) things more.

Donielle Flynn Lovin’ on the animals is definitely a part of a perfect day.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.