Public House in Ferndale to Close Feb. 9 After 12 Years in Business

The Public House will bid farewell to the Ferndale community when it closes its doors to the public on Sunday, Feb. 9, after 12 years in business. The restaurant, at 241 W. Nine Mile Road, will open for the following limited hours during its last week of service, Feb. 3-9:

Friday, Feb. 7: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This was a very difficult decision and a heartbreaking decision,” said Hometown Restaurant Group CEO Brian Kramer, owner of the Public House, in a media release shared with Local 4 News Detroit.

“The restaurant business is very difficult right now. In my 30-plus years in the restaurant business, I’ve never experienced a tougher economy than what we are experiencing today. Add to this the high food costs, high labor costs, intense competition, the need for constant quality control, tight profit margins, and endless hours of work,” he continued. “We just agreed the time was right to close the restaurant, take a step back, focus on our other restaurant operations, and give someone else a chance to re-concept the location.”

The Sidecar Slider Bar will occupy the location following the Public House’s closure. Its tentative opening date is Saturday, Feb. 15.

Public House opened in Ferndale in 2013 and was well-known by customers for its brunch, craft cocktails, and sliders. Following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hometown Restaurant Group reopened Public House in 2021. Upon its reopening, the restaurant operated a second kitchen at the site. It also had a four-season garden-themed room, a flower wall, and a menu that featured vegan offerings.

The Sidecar Slider Bar’s menu will feature gourmet sliders, gourmet dogs, salads, and full bar service. In addition to its new location in Ferndale, the Sidecar Slider Bar also operates in Birmingham, Brighton, Farmington, Grosse Point, Lansing, Plymouth, and Sterling Heights.