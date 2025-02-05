Raising Cane’s Debuts in Metro Detroit with Grand Opening and Prizes in Canton

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Todd Graves, CEO, Raising Cane's and Kirk Herbstreit at Raising Cane's in Austin Ahead of College GameDay for Texas-Georgia at Raising Cane’s on October 18, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Dozens of people got up early on Tuesday, Feb. 4, to be among the first in line for Metro Detroit’s first Raising Cane’s grand opening. The fast-casual restaurant, known for its chicken finger combo meals, opened its doors at 44218 Ford Road in Canton.

Those who braved the cold to stand in line were eligible for several giveaways, including a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a year. Those among the first 100 customers to purchase a Cain’s Combo received a custom beanie and a free Box Combo card.

Canton is Raising Cane’s second location in Michigan. The company’s first location opened near Michigan State’s campus in East Lansing.

Pro Bowl Lions punter Jack Fox attended the ribbon-cutting and served the first Drive-Thru customer in line. He also accepted a $2,500 donation on behalf of the Kirk Gibson Foundation and signed autographs for fans.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to hit the gas and bring Raising Cane’s to the Motor City! Detroit’s energy, pride, and love for great food are a perfect match for our ‘One Love’ — craveable chicken finger meals,” said Jen Szewc, Raising Cane’s regional leader of restaurants, in a news release shared with the Detroit Free Press. “Our friendly Crew is revved up and ready to fuel the community with a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable chicken finger experience.”

Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s is beloved among fans for its “One Love” slogan and meals featuring hand-battered, cooked-to-order chicken fingers served with Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Cane’s toast, and coleslaw.

Raising Cane’s in Canton is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, call 734-329-8191.