Tony Iommi, Sharon Osbourne on Final Black Sabbath Show

The news of Black Sabbath reuniting for one last show in their hometown of Birmingham, England spread quickly in the rock world, and rightfully so. Since the news broke, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and Sharon Osbourne have made public comments on the massive show.



Iommi took to social media and said, “It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston. It’s great to be honored by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne’s manager/wife, Sharon, told BBC News, “He’s so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It’s exciting for everyone. Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s no been no full stop. This is his full stop.”



The Prince of Darkness has been battling numerous health issues for a number of years now, and they brought a premature end to his farewell tour. With one last show, Ozzy can go out on his terms.



As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline a massive show taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event



Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, February 14 via LiveNation.co.uk. The show’s announcement notes, “All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

