‘Uptown Girl’: Details on New Christie Brinkley Memoir

Legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley is bringing her life story to the page for the first time in a new memoir aptly titled Uptown Girl.

Due out April 29 via HarperCollins, Uptown Girl is 416 pages and contains over 100 photographs and never-before-seen pieces of artwork created by Brinkley.

HarperCollins states, “Her stories are as heartening as they are eye-opening, as she recounts her most formative chapters, including the betrayal she experienced by her biological father as a child, her lifelong passion for art, her whirlwind career, her four tumultuous marriages—including her heartbreaking divorce from Billy Joel—and the harrowing experiences that almost cut her life short.”

Brinkley shared the news of the book via Instagram and noted, “It will take you my dear readers from my life as a little girl, to cover girl, to uptown girl, and everything in between… with lots of adventures, some magic and some heartbreak along the way. I can’t wait to share these untold stories with you.”

Uptown Girl is available for pre-order through a variety of different retailers at HarperCollins.com.

Why “Uptown Girl” Recently Went Viral

Brinkley’s book title, of course, comes from the hit 1983 Billy Joel song, which she helped inspire and whose video in which Brinkley starred. However, the track went viral in early January for a very unexpected reason.

X (formerly Twitter) user @plumjae shared on Jan. 4, “I was in an Uber share today and a song came on that had the most sinister vibes ever and all three of us were sitting in dead silence I wish I could rmbr the song imma try to find it.”



They later followed up the tweet with a clip of the music video from Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” along with the caption, “I found it. I was scared as f-ck the Uber was just gonna drive us off the road I do not like the energy this song brought into the car.”



The tweet took off and received a wide range of reactions. One used replied, “I would have never guessed this song in a million years.” Another user wrote, “Lmfaoooooo how old are you?!” Another user cleverly replied, “You must be a downtown girl.”



“Uptown Girl” was the second single off of Joel’s 1983 album An Innocent Man. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Clearly, the masses didn’t think of it as “sinister” when it was first released.

