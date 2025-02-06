Melissa Etheridge Shares Song Inspired by Kansas City Chiefs

Melissa Etheridge hails from Leavenworth, Kansas and is a die-hard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Etheridge has a message to those who are tired of the Chiefs’ domination and potential for a Super Bowl three-peat: “Deal With It.”



In fact, “Deal With It” is the title of a song she wrote inspired by the Chiefs and the general hate they’ve been receiving due, in large part, to their incredible success. Etheridge’s song can be heard in the video below from WDAF-TV, the local Fox affiliate in Kansas City. Some of the lyrics include nods to stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: “Until they all retire/You’re going to have to deal with it.”

Etheridge told WDAF-TV, “You know, in the Midwest, we rarely get something this big with this kind of history at stake. We get to go down in the annals of football history, and that’s really exciting.”



If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowl championships in a row. However, the Chiefs aren’t the first team to win back-to-back-to-back championships. That honor technically belongs to the Green Bay Packers, who won the NFL Championship Game (the precursor to the Super Bowl) in 1965, 1966, and 1967.



Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer was a member of that three-peat Packers team. He told NBC News, “I’ve been watching for the whole [NFL] season and not rooting for the Chiefs. I guess it’s just out of arrogance and desire to retain your title as the best team ever. No one has touched that record for 60 seasons.”



Despite wanting to hold onto that record, Kramer did admit that the Chiefs are “a hell of a football team.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights