Trolling Facebook Groups – Inspired Comedy

Trolling Facebook groups can be mean, but if done right, they can be hilarious. Photo: Getty Images

Traditionally, trolling has a negative connotation. I’m not a fan of traditional trolling, but Ben Palmer is trolling Facebook groups and he is hilarious. He’s not doing it to be hurtful… he’s just messing with people. Ben has trolled the internet pretending to be “corporations, government entities, and other official organizations on Facebook.

We played a clip of Ben doing his thing, trolling Facebook groups. In the conversation below Ben is posting as someone named Misty. This is a Pennsylvania group and Ben has ideas for safer roads in the winter. Check out our podcast to hear Ben’s full conversation trolling Facebook groups or scroll down to read some highlights from the exchange.

Trolling Facebook Groups

Misty: “Just spoke with some county officials about getting lines painted over the snow so people can at least see what lane they’re in.”

They said, “It might make next month’s council meeting, but if we keep pushing for it, we can make it happen. Be safe out there.”

Someone responded and said, “You want them to paint over snow?”

Misty: “It’s something that’s being discussed. Yes. As soon as the snow and ice melts, the paint will be gone. Once the snow is gone, you can see their original lines again.”

J.D. Pooley/Getty Images (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

Jumping down in the conversation a bit, a group member responded, “You’ll regret this idea.”

Misty: The council said they’d try to match the line paint with the colors of (2:21) each individual’s cars. So if paint gets on your car, you won’t see it.”

Ben said he later posted an announcement from the city that he had made saying he had received an progress report on the painting the snow idea.

Someone said, shouldn’t they just do a better job cleaning the roads? So you want them to paint the snow and then they’re going to plow. So now you need to pay a paint crew and a plow crew.”

I said, “I’ve spoken to several members from both crews, paint and plow. Both plow and paint are excited about the opportunity to plow and paint. Some plowers will also paint. While some painters will also plow, but not everyone who plows paints and not everyone who paints plows. It’s a fluid situation.”

Ben Palmer – Comedic Trolling of Facebook Groups

Check out Ben’s standup. This video has been viewed 3 million times. At 3:30 he talks about Detroit and poses as a part of the Detroit Police Department responding to a comment telling someone there was a warrant out for their arrest after they commented, “Who cares?” Ben takes trolling Facebook groups to an art form.

Heads up… there are a few language issues in the video, but he is hilarious.

I watched the whole thing. I can’t say it enough… Ben Palmer is hilarious I laughed out loud… OFTEN.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.