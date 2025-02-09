100 Thousand Eggs Were Stolen – Security Crackdown Eggpected

There are certain triggers that I am helpless against. One of them is egg puns. It really is serious business for a Pennsylvania organic egg farmer. Recently, during the evening hours, 100 thousand eggs were stolen out of an egg distribution trailer from Pete & Gerry’s Organic Eggs, one of the biggest egg producers in the country. That’s over 8,300 cartons of eggs. The value on the theft: roughly $40,000, making the crime a felony.

Is This a Yolk?

I told you… I can’t help myself. This is real. Trooper First Class Megan Frazer, of the Pennsylvania State Police. told The Associated Press, “In my career, I’ve never heard of 100 thousand eggs being stolen. This is definitely unique.” Frazer continued, “We’re relying on leads from people from the community. So we’re hoping that somebody knows something, and they’ll call us and give us some tips.”

What I find mind-blowing about this is that 100 thousand eggs were stolen and the police have no leads. The thieves had have had a refrigerated truck to move the 100 thousand eggs. Plus eggs are only viable for so long. How do you fence the eggs? It’s been over a week and this crime is still uneggsplained. (I know, I have a problem.)

If no one is coming forward to say they saw something or know something, then these thieves not only knew the ins and outs of the farms production, but they have a buyer lined up. I can’t see how 100 thousand eggs were stolen and there isn’t a single lead.

100 Thousand Eggs Were Stolen: News Story

Egg Prices Are Already Through the Coop

I’m not even apologizing at this point for my bad puns. Many restaurants (especially breakfast restaurants) are adding eff surcharges to their menu items because of skyrocketing egg prices. For more on the reasons behind the price surges, check out my article on “Surging Egg Prices.”

