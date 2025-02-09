Valentine’s Tips From The Heart Of Screamin Scott

Tips For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Tips for the Week of Love is upon us all this week. Now these tips I am about to divulge are not scientific by nature, just friendly advice from the heart.

Should I Have A First Date On Valentine’s Day?

WCSX scott randall First Dates Can Be Akward

This would be like betting on any Detroit Sports team. It is a huge gamble that you might lose.

A first solo date on Valentine’s Day is not a good idea. If you ask someone on a date on VD, it’d be a turnoff since it’d come across more as a last-minute date for the love holiday than as “hey I wanna get to know you,” ya know?

Try asking her out for this weekend, and if things go great, ask if she has any plans for Valentine’s Day and say that you would love to take her out then for a nice cheesy romantic date. Don’t throw all your best moves on her on Valentine’s Day since you just met, but keep it light and fun more than anything.

For You Valentine Professionals That Have Been Together Awhile

WCSX scott randall Friends Having Fun On Valentine’s Day

Think outside the box, but don’t do anything too illegal. Try to think outside the box besides the box of chocolates if you’re pretty good with social media and computers. Make a homemade collage of photos sharing all the wonderful memories you both have shared, set to one of your favorite songs.

Dazzle The In The Kitchen By Making Their Favorite Food

PeopleImages/ Getty Images Say I LOVE YOU with Food PeopleImages/ Getty Images

Nothing says I Love You like a full stomach. Some studies prove that food is the way to a person’s heart. Ensure you know your way around the kitchen, or it could backfire. Sometimes, my favorite thing to cook is takeout.

Romantic Road Trips With Less Than A Tank Of Gas

Photo by monkeybusinessimages from / Getty Images

A surprise romantic car ride to bring back memories of your first date? Or a secret trip to somewhere special and blindfold your date. Just don’t be the driver blindfolded. This is where you do your homework and plan ahead of time. If you try to do this at the last minute, your efforts will be called out.

See A Movie In A Movie Theater

Sean Gallup/Getty Images (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In the modern age of Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix. How long has it been to go to an actual theater? Better yet, a “Drive-In.” remember to pick a film they like to make the experience more romantic.

One Last Thing To Tell You

St. Valentine’s, derived from the Latin valens, denotes worthy, strong, and powerful and imbues all emotions and aspects yet to come in a budding relationship. I hope things go well.

Common Valentine's Day Mistakes to Avoid

There can be a lot of pressure and expectations around Valentine’s Day. A great Valentine’s Day can be great for a relationship: if handled well, it can take a budding relationship to the next level. Or it can reignite a relationship that is years, or even decades, old. On the other hand, a poorly executed Valentine’s Day can have significant drawbacks, casting a shadow on a relationship. Failing to invest time in planning a meaningful day or falling short of expectations can lead to feelings of disappointment and resentment. Who celebrates Valentine’s Day? Driver Research reveals that Valentine’s Day is celebrated by as many as 52% of consumers. Approximately 224 million roses are grown exclusively for the holiday, and about 3 out of every 10 Americans end up accumulating credit card debt due to their Valentine’s Day spending. Valentine’s Day Mistakes Some people set unrealistic expectations for Valentine’s Day, setting themselves up for potential disappointment. But it’s important to realize the day is about celebrating love, not showing off. Another common pitfall is assuming their partners can read their minds about what they want on Valentine’s Day. It’s better to be clear about your wishes to avoid disappointments. While gifts are always appreciated, it’s important to remember that the value lies in the thought and effort behind the gift, not the price tag. Social media can exacerbate this pressure, with people flaunting extravagant gifts and experiences. Every relationship is unique, and there’s no need to compare your Valentine’s Day with others. Additionally, love shouldn’t be confined to a single day a year. Consistently expressing love and appreciation throughout the year can alleviate stress associated with Valentine’s Day. Simple, spontaneous gestures, such as leaving a heartfelt note or a surprise gift, can go a long way in making someone feel loved and appreciated. If you’ve had a not-so-great Valentine’s Day, learn from it and avoid these common mistakes next time. Take a look at some of the common Valentine’s Day mistakes to steer clear of for a smoother and more enjoyable celebration.











Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.