Chris Myers on His New Autobiography, NASCAR, and the Legacy of Dale Earnhardt

Chris Myers has been a familiar voice in sports for decades, covering everything from the Super Bowl to the Daytona 500. Now, with the release of his new autobiography, Beyond the Mic: My Life in Sports and Broadcasting, he’s sharing some of the moments that shaped his career. We sat down to talk about his biggest influences, the evolution of NASCAR, and, of course, the tragic day in 2001 that changed the sport forever.

The Voices That Shaped a Career

For Myers, it all started with legendary broadcasters. “Guys like Vin Scully, Howard Cosell, and Pat Summerall had a way of making every game feel bigger,” he says. “I wanted to do that—to bring the audience into the moment.”

That passion led him to cover everything from the World Series to the NFL, but NASCAR held a special place in his career. Over the years, he’s built strong relationships with drivers, teams, and fans, witnessing firsthand the evolution of stock car racing.

The Day That Changed NASCAR

Of course, no conversation with Myers about the sport would be complete without revisiting the 2001 Daytona 500—the race that took the life of Dale Earnhardt. It’s a moment that Myers recounts with raw emotion in his book.

Jim O’Brien: In the book, you open up about the 2001 incident with Dale Earnhardt. That moment must have been surreal for you.

Chris Myers: Yeah, I was at home when it happened, sitting on my couch. My wife asked if I was okay, and I said, “No, something’s really wrong.” It was a gut feeling I had. That moment hit hard for everyone. Earnhardt was the face of NASCAR. The reaction from the drivers like Jeff Hammond and Darrell Waltrip—people who were close to him—showed us all something was wrong. When Schrader, who was involved in the crash, ran over and then ran away after seeing him, that’s when we knew. We couldn’t say anything officially right away, but we all knew. It was a difficult moment to process, especially because we had to hold it together on the air.

Jim O’Brien: You mentioned that something good came out of it—the safer barriers, Hans devices. That definitely changed NASCAR.

Chris Myers: Absolutely. The good that came from Earnhardt’s passing was the significant improvement in driver safety. The changes in the sport since then have saved many lives, and that’s something worth acknowledging.

Looking Ahead to the Daytona 500

With the 2025 Daytona 500 just around the corner, Myers remains as excited as ever about the spectacle. “A lot of people who aren’t usually into NASCAR were talking about it last year,” he says. “It was chaos, but in the best way. That’s what you expect from short-track racing—high energy, a lot of unpredictability.”

As for the possibility of NASCAR shaking up its schedule, Myers has a strong opinion on that too.

Jim O’Brien: I think it would be great to finish the season at Daytona, don’t you?

Chris Myers: Yes, absolutely. I like the idea. The Daytona experience is unique. Sure, Phoenix has its advantages, but there’s something about the energy and atmosphere at Daytona that stands out. The way fans show up for it—it feels like the Super Bowl of motorsports.

Beyond Racing

While NASCAR remains a huge part of his career, Myers is still deeply invested in the broader sports world. With the NFL offseason in full swing, the conversation turned to the Detroit Lions and a potential blockbuster move.

Jim O’Brien: Now, shifting gears a bit, should the Detroit Lions go after Myles Garrett?

Chris Myers: Absolutely. If Detroit or Buffalo can make a move, they should. Both teams have a lot to gain from adding a player like Garrett. Detroit’s been doing a lot of things right with their draft, but if you have the opportunity, you go for it. It could elevate them even further.

From the racetrack to the gridiron, Myers has seen it all. And with Beyond the Mic, he’s finally giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that have defined his career. Whether you’re a NASCAR diehard or just a fan of great storytelling, this book is worth the read.

