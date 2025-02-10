Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Invites Applications for Over 8K Summer Jobs

Factory Worker Using Powered Fork Lift To Load Goods

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent (GDYT) is accepting applications for more than 8,000 summer job opportunities for youth and young adults ages 14 to 24.

Now in its 10th year, GDYT has helped approximately 80,000 young people broaden their knowledge and build enduring skills through summer employment.

“It has really become part of the fabric of this city, and our young people look forward to it,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in remarks during a press conference covered by Local 4 News Detroit. “In a number of these families, that teenager’s paycheck is buying groceries for the family that weekend. And that means a lot. One mom said, ‘My son is growing up. He put a tank of gas in the family car.’ That’s a big deal.”

Through the GDYT program, young people gain valuable college preparation and career-ready experiences. They discover professional networking opportunities through their summer work while exploring various industries and occupations.

Detroit City Council Member Fred Durhal III (District 7) believes that GDYT helps put youth on the path to promising futures. “A program like this means so much to Detroiters. It is letting them know that we are investing in our youth. We are investing in the future,” he said.

Those applying for summer jobs with the GDYT program must be Detroit residents and eligible to work in the United States. Individuals selected to participate in the program will be notified by May 31. All others will be placed on a waiting list for the summer. To apply or to learn more information, visit the GDYT website.