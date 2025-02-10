Jack White Responds to Criticism About Length of His Shows

If Jack White wants you to know how he’s feeling, he’s not the type to beat around the bush. So, upon hearing that people have been not satisfied with the length of his shows, White took to social media to address the criticism.



In a lengthy Instagram post, White writes, “Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are ‘supposed to be’ on stage. As if the length of a show determines how ‘good’ it is. I know that we’re living in a current era where people like to say ‘so and so played for 3 hours last night!’, and brag about it the next day hahaha, I’ll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of ‘impressing’ y’all in that context.”



White continues, “The Beatles and Ramones played 30 minute (ish) sets, and if I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life. That’s actually the kind of show I’d like to put on right now. But there becomes this chatter that the cost of a ticket ‘entitles’ people to some kind of extra long show…uh…ok (hahaha) so I’m bridging the gap. I’m not sure y’all are knowing (or maybe remembering?) what a real rock or punk show is like though if you’re thinking that way, I think you’re talking about an arena laser light show with pyro, huge screens with premade videos, singers flying over the crowd, t shirt cannons, etc, that’s not the kind of shows we’re performing.



He adds, “I’ve seen a plethora of rock and roll gigs that lasted 45 minutes and blew my mind and inspired me beyond belief. Read the room, leave everyone exhausted and inspired (hopefully) and most of all wanting more, without needing 3 hours to do it. That’s like saying a film is supposed to be better cause they spent 300 trillion making it, well I’ve never seen that movie. Love to all of our fans, I see your faces every night and you can be assured I’ve never phoned it in in my life, whether it’s 20 minutes or 2 hours, I’m giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn’t mean if people cheer louder it’s going to be longer either! haha.”



White concludes, “There’s no setlist, and it’s not a Marvel movie, or a Vegas residency, it’s rock and roll and it’s a living breathing organism. See you in the hall tonight friends, love you all so much and thank you for coming to these shows, standing in line and paying your hard-earned money to help this train keep rolling. And the crew and the boys in the band are loving y’all as much as me, we are grateful, thank you.”

White will likely have a reduced performance time later this week when he takes part in SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. As previously reported, White’s part of an all-star lineup that features Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, DEVO, Mumford & Sons, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The B-52s, and The Roots. Serving as host for the concert is Saturday Night Live alum and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.



SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will, appropriately, take place live on Peacock on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



